Automotive

How Ferrita customized a Mercedes Benz SLR McLaren exhaust using Wire-LMD

Ferrita needed to manufacture four precisely symmetrical tailpipes with a highly specific shape. Traditionally, achieving this symmetry would require the shop to create special tooling. The financial burden of this conventional approach is substantial. Photo via Meltio.
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