Houston breaks ground on 3D printed neighborhood for affordable housing

Houston-based automated construction 3D printing company HiveASMBLD has begun work on Zuri Gardens, a large-scale affordable housing development that will incorporate 3D printing technology.

Situated at Madden Lane and Carson Road in Southeast Houston, the 13-acre site has entered the construction phase, with work on the first 3D printed home expected to begin around October 2025 and the entire development targeted for completion within 18 months.

Developed in partnership with Cole Klein Builders and the City of Houston, Zuri Gardens is part of the city’s Affordable Home Development Program (AHDP) and is intended for households earning up to 120% of the Area Median Income.

“Zuri Gardens was born from the frustration of watching hardworking families get priced out of safe, resilient housing. We knew there had to be a better way—and with this project, we’re proving that there is,” says Vanessa Cole, Co-founder of Cole Klein Builders.

AI-generated image of Zahara housing plan’s front elevation. Image via Zuri Gardens.

Hybrid 3D printed housing community

The development will consist of 80 homes, each averaging 1,360 sq. ft. and priced in the mid-to-high $200,000 range. Every home will have two bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, a dedicated office or flexible space, and a covered patio, with buyers potentially qualifying for up to $125,000 in down payment assistance from the city.

While the two planned home designs share the same size and layout, they differ in the placement of the office or flexible space: in the Azizi Plan, it is located at the rear of the home with a covered patio, while in the Zahara Plan, it is positioned on the side, also with a covered patio.

Each home will combine 3D printed construction on the first floor with panelized systems on the second floor. The ground level will feature low-carbon concrete walls produced through 3D printing and filled with foam insulation to create a tight thermal seal. According to the Houston-based company, its proprietary low-carbon concrete is intended to improve structural strength, support energy efficiency, and increase resistance to extreme weather conditions.

For the upper level, the project will incorporate materials from LP Building Solutions, including LP SmartSide siding for exterior durability, LP TechShield radiant barrier roofing to reduce heat transfer, and LP Legacy sub-flooring for a solid underfoot feel. Working alongside Cole Klein Builders and LP Building Solutions, the company plans to integrate 3D printed techniques with conventional construction practices across the project.

“The community we envision for Zuri Gardens is modern, safe, and one that residents will be proud to call home. When completed using HiveASMBLD’s innovative technology, this 3D printed multi-family community will exemplify the future of residential affordable living,” says Timothy Lankau, Founder and Co-CEO, HiveASMBLD.

AI-generated aerial view of the Zuri Gardens community. Image via Zuri Gardens.

The need for affordable housing

Soaring construction costs and property prices have pushed homeownership out of reach for many, intensifying the demand for affordable housing. Advocates say 3D printing offers part of the solution, cutting build times, reducing waste, and lowering labor costs to deliver durable homes at a fraction of traditional expenses.

In 2021, Habitat for Humanity took on the affordable housing crisis in Tempe, Arizona, with a 3D printing project that brought together construction firm PERI and a group of local partners. Using a COBOD BOD 2 printer, the team built a 1,722 sq. ft. home with three bedrooms and two bathrooms, based on plans by Candelaria Design Associates.

Once complete, the home would be handed over to a selected family, offering them a stable place to call their own. According to Jason Barlow of Habitat, the initiative was a meaningful step toward providing housing solutions that are both cost-effective and efficient.

More recently, Portuguese construction company Havelar completed what it described as Portugal’s first 3D printed house, an 80 m² two-bedroom home in Greater Porto that was produced in 18 hours using COBOD’s BOD2 printer, with design contributions from architects Aires Mateus, Glória Cabral, and Francis Kéré.

Built under the company’s “Construction 2.0” approach, the project demonstrated its ability to deliver fully constructed homes in under two months at affordable housing prices starting from €1,500 per m², compared to Porto’s average of €3,104 per m². Alongside speed and cost efficiency, Havelar set a goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2030, exploring alternative materials such as earth, recycled products, and bio-based options like straw.

