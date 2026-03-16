Hot-wire Laser Additive Manufacturing Produces Defect-free WC–Co Cemented Carbide 

Researchers led by Keita Marumoto at Hiroshima University together with collaborators from Mitsubishi Materials Hardmetal Corporation, a manufacturer of cemented carbide tooling materials, investigated how laser irradiation strategies influence the microstructure and hardness of additively manufactured WC–Co cemented carbide. The results published in the International Journal of Refractory Metals and Hard Materials show that combining a laser-leading deposition strategy with a Ni-based alloy interlayer enables the fabrication of cemented carbide structures with hardness exceeding 1400 HV while suppressing tungsten carbide decomposition and porosity defects.

WC–Co cemented carbides are widely used in cutting tools and construction equipment because of their high hardness and wear resistance. Mechanical properties depend strongly on tungsten carbide grain size and the WC-to-Co ratio. Conventional production relies on powder metallurgy, where WC and Co powders are compacted and then sintered. Powder metallurgy produces dense components with few defects, but efficiency decreases when carbide is required only in localized regions of larger components.

Additive manufacturing enables the deposition of cemented carbide only where wear resistance is required. Powder-based methods such as powder bed fusion, direct energy deposition, and binder jetting have been studied for this purpose. Previous studies report that laser heating can decompose tungsten carbide into W₂C and graphite, while porosity and grain coarsening often appear in fabricated structures.

(a) SEM image of a sintered cemented carbide rod. (b) WC particle size distribution in the sintered cemented carbide rod. Image via ScienceDirect.

Researchers addressed these limitations by using sintered cemented carbide rods rather than powder feedstock. Experiments used WC–16% Co rods with a diameter of 2.7 mm and an average WC grain size of 0.64 μm, manufactured by Mitsubishi Materials Hardmetal Corporation. A steel substrate made of S50C (JIS G4051) served as the base material. Fabrication used a diode laser heat source (Laserline LDF-6000) combined with a hot-wire system that electrically preheated the carbide rod using pulsed current before deposition. Argon shielding gas flowed at 30 L/min to prevent oxidation during fabrication.

Two fabrication configurations were examined. One configuration placed the cemented carbide rod ahead of the laser beam so that the laser directly irradiated the rod. Another configuration positioned the laser ahead of the rod, allowing irradiation of the region between the rod and the substrate. Water-cooled copper rollers were positioned behind the deposition direction in the laser-leading configuration to prevent rod detachment and assist cooling.

Direct irradiation of the rod produced significant defects. High-speed camera observations showed sputtering and fume generation at the laser interaction point. Cross-sectional scanning electron microscopy revealed numerous porosity defects and cracks concentrated in the upper part of the build to a depth of approximately 1.5 mm, while the lower portion of the build remained unaffected and retained its fine WC particle structure. X-ray diffraction analysis detected graphite and W₂C phases in the irradiated region, confirming decomposition of tungsten carbide.

Cross-sectional picture of the Ni-based alloy middle layer. Image via ScienceDirect.

Laser-leading fabrication produced different results. Molten base material prevented direct laser irradiation of the cemented carbide rod, suppressing WC decomposition. Cross-sectional analysis showed fewer defects and no graphite formation. Energy-dispersive X-ray spectroscopy revealed significant compositional changes in the fabricated structure. Cobalt concentration increased from the original 16% to approximately 30%, and iron from the steel substrate penetrated the lower portion of the carbide region. Vickers hardness measurements showed values around 1000 HV with large variation.

Researchers attributed this compositional gradient to liquid phase migration, a phenomenon previously reported in cemented carbide systems. Temperature measurements obtained using a multi-sensor camera showed a large thermal gradient between the upper and lower regions of the build during fabrication. Differences in temperature alter liquid phase ratios and surface tension of molten cobalt, driving redistribution of cobalt and producing a concentration gradient that reduces hardness.

Investigators then introduced a nickel-based alloy interlayer between the steel substrate and the cemented carbide deposition. Nickel alloy wire conforming to ASTM B435 was deposited using the hot-wire laser process, forming a middle layer approximately 2 mm thick before carbide deposition.

SEM image of cemented carbide molded with the rod‑leading method. Image via ScienceDirect.

Cemented carbide deposition onto the Ni-based interlayer produced stable fabrication conditions without sputtering or fume generation. Cross-sectional microscopy showed that tungsten carbide particles remained fine and evenly distributed. Energy-dispersive spectroscopy detected separation between tungsten and nickel regions, indicating that the interlayer prevented iron diffusion from the steel substrate. X-ray diffraction detected only WC and Co phases, confirming that WC decomposition did not occur.

Mechanical testing showed that the fabricated structure maintained hardness exceeding 1400 HV in the upper region of the build, comparable to conventionally sintered cemented carbide. Electron backscatter diffraction measurements showed WC grain growth from the initial 0.64 μm to approximately 0.85 μm at a depth of about 2 mm, indicating that the fine carbide microstructure remained largely preserved.

Crystallographic analysis of the cobalt phase revealed differences between the beginning and end of deposition. Early layers retained partial crystal orientation inherited from the original sintered rod, indicating incomplete melting of the cobalt phase. Later layers contained multiple newly formed crystal orientations, indicating complete melting and solidification as heat accumulated during fabrication.

SEM image of cemented carbide molded with the laser‑leading method. Image via ScienceDirect.

Results demonstrate that hot-wire laser additive manufacturing combined with a Ni-based alloy interlayer can fabricate WC–Co cemented carbide structures without decomposition defects while maintaining mechanical properties close to those of conventionally sintered materials. Process control of temperature, laser power, and hot-wire current remains necessary to maintain stable deposition conditions during fabrication.

The study is titled “Effect of the hot-wire laser irradiation method and a Ni-based alloy middle layer on mechanical properties and microstructure in additive manufacturing of WC–Co cemented carbide,” and conducted by Keita Marumoto, Takashi Abe, Keigo Nagamori, Hiroshi Ichikawa, Akio Nishiyama, and Motomichi Yamamoto.

3D Printing Industry is inviting speakers for its 2026 Additive Manufacturing Applications (AMA) series, covering Energy, Healthcare, Automotive and Mobility, Aerospace, Space and Defense, and Software. Each online event focuses on real production deployments, qualification, and supply chain integration. Practitioners interested in contributing can complete the call for speakers form here.

To stay up to date with the latest 3D printing news, don’t forget to subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter or follow us on LinkedIn.

Explore the full Future of 3D Printing and Executive Survey series from 3D Printing Industry, featuring perspectives from CEOs, engineers, and industry leaders on the industrialization of additive manufacturing, 3D printing industry trends 2026, qualification, supply chains, and additive manufacturing industry analysis.

Featured image shows SEM image of cemented carbide molded with the rod‑leading method. Image via ScienceDirect.