Horizon Legacy and Two Row Architect Launch New Indigenous Housing Project in Canada Using Onsite Robotics

Real estate developer Horizon Legacy and Indigenous-owned firm Two Row Architect have joined forces to create Eh ni da se—which means “new moon” in the Cayuga language. This project, anticipated to be the world’s largest Indigenous housing development built using onsite robotic technology, seeks to address the urgent housing challenges affecting Indigenous communities throughout Canada.

“This partnership is about more than building homes—it’s about claiming our power and sovereignty through innovation and designs that respects Indigenous values and identity,” said Porter. “By combining our traditions with cutting-edge technology, we’re setting a new path forward for our communities,” said Brian Porter, Principal Architect at Two Row Architect.

Architectural rendering of the building. Photo via Horizon Legacy.

Addressing the Indigenous Housing Crisis in Canada

Indigenous communities in Canada experience significant housing shortages marked by overcrowding, aging infrastructure, and limited opportunities for new construction. This collaboration arose in response to these needs. By combining Horizon Legacy’s real estate development expertise with Two Row Architect’s extensive knowledge of Indigenous architecture and community engagement, the project aims to show how automated construction methods can quickly deliver high-quality housing on reserves.

Architecture and Construction Innovation

Eh ni da se features an arc-shaped floor plan inspired by the moon, symbolizing new beginnings and reflecting the shared vision of the project partners. Horizon Legacy explained that its robotic building system is designed to offer scalable construction solutions for both low-rise and multi-story buildings. The initial phase will include a three-story residential complex with up to 30 units, with potential expansion planned for a second phase. Construction is scheduled to begin in spring 2025.

Nhung Nguyen, CEO of Horizon Legacy, emphasized the project’s potential impact. “This project demonstrates the power of flexible automation—proving that robots can create organic, architecturally distinctive, and culturally meaningful designs. We’re breaking free from the boxy, repetitive forms that have long defined factory-built housing.”

The three-story residential complex. Photo via Horizon Legacy.

3D Printed Homes Around the World

Similar advances in automated construction are being pursued worldwide. In 2023, 3D concrete printer provider, CyBe Construction, and the South African Housing & Infrastructure Fund (SAHIF) teamed up to address South Africa’s acute housing shortage. By leveraging 3D concrete printing technology, the two entities aim to deliver sustainable, affordable homes, responding to the pressing demand for cost-effective housing and contributing towards the United Nations’ objective of providing safe, accessible housing for all by 2030. This partnership aims to address challenges in South Africa’s construction industry, where a backlog of over 2.3 million affordable homes exists.

In 2025, Automated construction 3D printing company VeroTouch completed Colorado’s first 3D printed homes in Buena Vista, supported by up to $618,000 from the state’s Innovative Housing Incentive Program (IHIP). The 1,100-square-foot homes are part of the VeroVistas project, built using a proprietary 3D printing system designed for energy efficiency, durability, and fire resistance. Partnering with South Main, VeroTouch plans a 31-home development in Cleora to test scalability, automation, and material efficiency. The project aims to address housing shortages and enhance construction efficiency through additive manufacturing.

Featured image shows the three-story residential complex. Photo via Horizon Legacy.