HMM’s 3D Printing Trial Onboard Ships Promises Faster, Cost-Effective Repairs

HMM, a South Korean container shipping company, has launched a trial run of onboard 3D printing aboard its 9,000 TEU containership, HMM GREEN. The initiative seeks to assess the system’s functionality in real sailing conditions and its potential to produce maintenance parts directly on the vessel. By enabling ships to produce components on-demand, the trial aims to cut inventory costs, minimize downtime, and improve operational efficiency.

The company explained that the onboard ‘3D Printing Digital Workshop’ utilizes metal powder to fabricate stainless steel components, ensuring durability for maritime use. If successful, this technology could offer a more efficient and cost-effective solution compared to traditional methods. “We are committed to improving our competitiveness by adopting advanced technologies and engaging in maritime research and development,” stressed the company.

As part of its efforts, HMM signed an MoU in September 2023 with several key organizations, including HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI), HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Energy, the Korean Register (KR), and the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS).

HMM’s containership. Photo via: HMM

HHI’ 3D Printing Digital Workshop

HHI explained that unlike other sectors where AM has already been implemented, the maritime industry faces unique challenges, such as constant motion, vibrations, and harsh environmental conditions at sea. To overcome these issues, HHI launched a project in 2023, with support from the Korean government, to develop a fully integrated AM unit that could operate directly aboard ships. This project culminated in the formation of the ABS-HHI consortium, which worked together to validate the concept and ensure its practicality.

The result was the 3D Printing Digital Workshop, a fully operational 3D printing facility housed in a shipping container that can be deployed on vessels. The system includes a motion compensation feature that accounts for a ship’s rocking, ensuring stable printing conditions even under challenging conditions. One of the immediate benefits of this technology is the reduction in lead times for critical spare parts, decreasing from an average of 233 days for replacement components to just two days.

The 3D Printing Digital Workshop system being installed. Photo via: HHI

A New Era for Maritime Operations

3D printing is still emerging in the maritime sector but has the potential to transform shipbuilding, maintenance, and repairs. In 2024, UAE-based 3D printing bureau Immensa partnered with Pelagus 3D to streamline supply chain processes, expand OEM networks, and deliver significant improvements in service offerings to end users in the maritime and offshore sectors. The alignment is designed to maximize the reach and efficiency of their combined services, addressing the needs of the industry for efficient inventory management, parts obsolescence solutions, and faster turnaround times for obtaining spare parts.

Elsewhere, Collaborating with Ivaldi Group in 2018, Wilhelmsen‘s Marine Products division, launched a program to supply 3D printed spare parts on demand to a selected group of maritime clients. This initiative aimed to eliminate physical inventory, streamline distribution, and reduce costs significantly. Early adopters included Berge Bulk, Carnival Maritime, Executive Ship Management, OSM Maritime Group, Thome Ship Management, and Wilhelmsen Ship Management, collectively managing a diverse global fleet.

Who won the 2024 3D Printing Industry Awards?

Subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter to keep up with the latest 3D printing news.

You can also follow us on LinkedIn, and subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry Youtube channel to access more exclusive content.



Featured image shows HMM’s containership. Photo via: HMM