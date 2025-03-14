HKUST’s innovative food 3D printer that cooks as it prints

Researchers at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) have come up with a new way to 3D print food, one that skips the usual extra steps and cooks it as it’s being made.

Published in Advanced Materials, this method offers a more controlled and efficient method for preparing food. Most existing food 3D printers operate in two steps, extruding a cold food paste before transferring it to an oven or fryer for cooking.

Although helpful, this approach introduces risks of contamination and structural inconsistencies. To address these issues, the new system leverages artificial intelligence (AI) and graphene-based infrared heating, aiming to improve precision, efficiency, and food safety.

The step-by-step food 3D food fabrication process of the printing and in-line cooking device. Image via HKUST.

Infrared heating for precise cooking and improved food safety

At the core of the technology is a laser-induced graphene (LIG) infrared heater, which applies immediate and controlled heating to each layer as it is printed.

According to the researchers, the system maintains a surface temperature of 278.6°F (137°C) while ensuring the sides stay at or above 221°F (105°C). In addition to its precision, the printer operates on just 14 watts of power, significantly lower than the 1,000-2,000 watts typically required by conventional ovens and air fryers.

To assess its performance, researchers tested a starch-based cookie dough, analyzing the results using scanning electron microscopy (SEM) and X-ray imaging.

Findings revealed that infrared-cooked samples retained a consistent internal structure, unlike oven-baked versions, which exhibited swelling and uneven porosity. Heat distribution was also controlled, with penetration limited to 1-2 mm from the surface, preventing overcooking in lower layers.

Food safety was another area of focus of the research. Infrared-treated samples showed significantly reduced bacterial growth compared to those cooked using conventional methods.

After 48 hours, infrared-cooked food had between 0 and 6 bacterial colonies at 212°F (100°C), whereas oven-baked and air-fried samples had more than 200. Researchers attribute this to the immediate high-temperature exposure that eliminates bacteria as each layer is printed.

Beyond laboratory tests, researchers believe the technology could have practical applications in commercial kitchens, where energy efficiency and precision are increasingly important.

Restaurants and bakeries looking to offer customized food items without complex processes may benefit from its automated capabilities. In healthcare settings, where strict portion control and ingredient accuracy are essential, the system could provide a reliable solution for specialized diets.

Still in the research phase, the 3D printing method offers a unique approach to automated food preparation. Using precise construction and controlled heating in a single step, the system could offer a more practical alternative for both commercial and specialized food production.

Schematic diagram and scanning electron microscopy image of the LIG heating film. Image via HKUST.

Novel developments in food 3D printers

With its slightly different approach, HKUST’s 3D printer joins the ranks of existing food 3D printing systems.

Last year, Austrian food-tech company Revo Foods unveiled the Food Fabricator X2, a high-throughput food 3D printer designed for large-scale production of whole-cut meat alternatives and other customized food products.

The company claims this is the first industrial production method for 3D printed foods, featuring a multi-nozzle system that enables continuous manufacturing while allowing multiple ingredients to be combined into precise structures. With its high-precision extrusion technology, the X2 3D printer can produce foods with tailored textures, shapes, and compositions on a mass scale.

Back in 2022, food 3D printing firm Digital Patisserie introduced the Patiss3, a 3D printer designed for pastry fabrication that targets chefs, restaurants, and industrial biscuit manufacturers. The extrusion based system prints rigid pastry structures with millimeter level precision.

It uses two powder based materials, a structural flavorless powder for shape retention and a cocoa based powder to balance taste, while allowing users to integrate their own cake batters for customized textures and flavors. The system eliminates the need for silicone and steel molds, potentially increasing profitability by up to 26%.

What 3D printing trends should you watch out for in 2025?

How is the future of 3D printing shaping up?

To stay up to date with the latest 3D printing news, don’t forget to subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter or follow us on Twitter, or like our page on Facebook.

While you’re here, why not subscribe to our Youtube channel? Featuring discussion, debriefs, video shorts, and webinar replays.

Featured image shows the step-by-step food 3D food fabrication process of the printing and in-line cooking device. Image via HKUST.