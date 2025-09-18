High-precision monitoring boost additive manufacturing at Aalen University

Researchers at Aalen University’s LaserApplicationCentre (LAZ) are refining process monitoring for powder bed-based laser melting of metals (PBF-LB/M), a central additive manufacturing technology for producing complex, high-performance metal parts. The team uses high-speed and high-resolution cameras from IDS Imaging Development Systems to analyze dynamic and static aspects of the melting process, enabling early detection of defects and optimization of manufacturing parameters.

PBF-LB/M builds components layer by layer with a laser, allowing tailored material and functional properties for industries including aerospace, automotive, and medical technology. Ensuring stability is a challenge due to the complexity of laser-material interactions. At LAZ, students and scientific staff investigate spatter, smoke, and solidification through global observation, while static analysis of powder bed layers and remelted geometries supports defect detection. Video and image sequences are recorded with IDS peak software, creating a data basis for parameter evaluation and error tracking.

Test setup for additive manufacturing. Photo via IDS Imaging Development Systems.

David Kolb, research associate at LAZ, explained: “We use a model from the USB3 uEye CP camera family for the global, dynamic observation of the PBF-LB/M process, such as splashes or the formation of smoke. A USB3 uEye camera from the SE series is used for the static, high-resolution identification of anomalies within the powder layers and in the remelted component layer geometries.”

For global monitoring, the U3-3040CP-C-HQ Rev.2.2 captures 1.58-megapixel images (1456 × 1088 px) at 251 frames per second with Sony’s IMX273 global shutter CMOS sensor from the Pregius range, providing high sensitivity and wide dynamic range under low light. For static analysis, the U3-3990SE Rev.1.2 employs Sony’s IMX541 sensor from the Pregius S series. This back side-illuminated CMOS device provides 20.36 megapixels (4512 × 4512 px), smaller pixels at 2.74 µm, improved quantum efficiency, and the ability to detect features below 40 µm across a 100 mm × 100 mm field of view. Kolb added that the USB3 uEye SE was positioned at a defined angle for near-vertical observation of powder layers, an adjustment made quickly in the lab due to the system’s flexibility.

uEye CP in industry standard format 29 x 29 mm with patented housing design. Photo via IDS Imaging Development Systems.

To determine process parameters, LAZ researchers manufactured cube-shaped components and analyzed them with the USB3 uEye CP. This experiment identified optimal laser settings for producing parts from FeSi6.5, an iron-silicon alloy containing 6.5 weight percent silicon. The brittle, soft magnetic alloy is difficult to process conventionally but enables high-efficiency electric motor designs. Using PBF-LB/M, the team produced stator half-shells for transverse flux machines with three-dimensional magnetic flux guidance, high electrical resistance, reduced eddy current losses, increased power density, and integration of additional functions such as cooling structures. These results demonstrate how monitoring supports the manufacture of materials and geometries not feasible through traditional methods.

LaserApplicationCentre is part of the Aalen School of Applied Photonics and affiliated with the bachelor’s program in Process Engineering and Management and the research master’s program in Advanced Materials and Manufacturing. Research topics include sustainable production, laser material processing, surface and volume modification, and joining technologies. The monitoring project aligns with this agenda, combining controlled process management with measurement technology and data-driven methods such as machine learning.

Global process monitoring of the PBF-LB/M with different colour and exposure settings. Photo via IDS Imaging Development Systems.

IDS Imaging Development Systems, based in Obersulm, Germany, develops and manufactures industrial cameras for USB, GigE, and 3D imaging, as well as models with integrated artificial intelligence. The company also operates visionpier, an online marketplace that connects suppliers of ready-made image processing solutions with end customers. Founded in 1997, IDS employs around 350 people and maintains branches and offices in the United States, Japan, South Korea, the United Kingdom, France, and the Netherlands. In this project, its imaging platforms provided the precision necessary to capture both dynamic laser-material interactions and static powder-bed geometries.

Future work at LAZ will integrate artificial intelligence to automatically analyze both dynamic and static observation of the PBF-LB/M process. The aim is to gain an even better understanding of highly dynamic laser-material interactions, including the number and trajectory of spatter and the formation of process errors, and to further improve the additive process in terms of resource efficiency and sustainability.

Additively manufactured soft magnetic stator half-shell of a transverse flux machine made of FeSi6.5 on a construction platform. Photo via IDS Imaging Development Systems.

