Hi3D Enhances Its Maker Toolkit, Targeting the Gap Between AI and Printing

Hi3D, the browser-based AI model generation platform built on its proprietary Sparc3D engine, has rolled out a suite of new Maker features aimed at one of the most persistent friction points in consumer 3D printing: turning an AI-generated file into something that can actually be printed without additional CAD work.

The centerpiece of the release is Print by Parts, an automated segmentation tool that breaks character models into discrete, orientation-ready components. The feature directly addresses a cluster of problems that routinely block AI-generated figures from going straight to a slicer, build volume overflows, unprintable overhangs, and support structures that leave marks on finished surfaces. Rather than requiring a user to manually cut and reassemble geometry in external software, the tool handles segmentation automatically, letting each section be printed in its most favorable orientation.

Split to Print. Image via Hi3D.

Smart Joints, Cleaner Meshes, and Multi-Color Support

Part splitting alone doesn’t complete an assembly, the pieces still need to fit together. Hi3D’s update addresses this with Auto Connectors, algorithmically placed joints generated at each split point. These alignment features eliminate a step that previously required users to manually design pegs, sockets, or interlocking geometry in a dedicated modeling tool before any physical assembly could take place.

Alongside the structural improvements, the platform has also refined its mesh output quality. Generated models are now described as cleaner and watertight, which reduces the file-repair work that typically precedes slicing. A multi-color optimization layer rounds out the update, applying AI-driven color assignment logic to prepare assets for multi-material printing hardware.

A newly introduced Maker Templates library extends the platform’s accessibility further by providing preset starting points for common output categories, figurines, pets, gifts, avatars, and magnets. The library is designed around users who have no modeling background and are working from photos, illustrations, or logos rather than CAD files. Hi3D’s stated target audience spans hobby makers, Etsy sellers, and product designers who need a short path from reference image to slicer-ready file, without navigating mesh repair pipelines.

The platform runs entirely in the browser, with no local installation required. A free tier supports limited monthly generations under a CC BY 4.0 license; paid plans unlock commercial rights and private asset storage.

Bridging the Gap Between Generation and the Physical World

Hi3D’s update reflects a deliberate push to own more of the production pipeline, not just the generative step, but everything between output and physical object. Rather than positioning itself purely as a model generator, the platform is building toward a workflow where the technical barriers between a concept and a printed part are progressively automated away.

The competitive pressure behind that strategy is visible across the segment. Meshy integrated with Bambu Lab’s MakerWorld platform, enabling users to convert photos directly into print-ready models without any design software, and simultaneously updated its multi-color printing feature to handle texture-to-filament assignment automatically.

On the infrastructure side, Meshy’s partnership with Formlabs is described by both companies as the first time an AI generation pipeline has been fully linked to professional-grade physical manufacturing end to end. Elsewhere, Tripo AI secured $50 million in funding and unveiled new models capable of generating production-ready polygon meshes in as little as two seconds, a claimed improvement of up to 100 times over earlier mesh-generation workflows.

The race to eliminate friction between generation and fabrication is reshaping how platforms in this space compete. Hi3D’s Maker update is a direct answer to that pressure: fewer manual steps, a broader accessible user base, and a tighter grip on the workflow from first prompt to finished print.

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Featured image shows Split to Print. Image via Hi3D.