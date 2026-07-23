3D Printers

HeyGears Unveils its G1 Series on Kickstarter Starting at $1,999

HeyGears G1 Series now available on Kickstarter. Image via HeyGears.
Ada Shaikhnag

With a background in journalism, Ada has a keen interest in frontier technology and its application in the wider world. Ada reports on aspects of 3D printing ranging from aerospace and automotive to medical and dental.

Previous Article
ugee launches Funbox, a new desktop 3D printer built for children
No Newer Articles