HeyGears G1 Series desktop full-color 3D and UV printer: Technical specifications and pricing

Guangzhou-based 3D printing and digital manufacturing company HeyGears has opened reservations for its G1 Series desktop full-color 3D and UV printer ahead of a planned Kickstarter launch in July.

The G1 Series is a compact production system for full-color 3D models, raised 3D textures, and 2D UV printing. The machine can produce full-color models directly from the print bed, removing the need for manual painting. The system is aimed at users producing small-format visual, functional, and customized objects.

The system can also apply raised textures up to 5 mm high or function as a standalone 2D UV printer for flat, curved, or roll-fed substrates using compatible attachments.

An 8-channel UV ink system on the G1X model can produce more than 10 million colors. A Raster Image Processor algorithm is used to manage color blending, while Digital Material Jetting and rapid UV curing reduce color bleed and preserve sharp edges on small parts.

Full-color and transparent components can also be combined in a single continuous build, reducing the need to separate parts before assembly. Water-soluble supports are used for internal cavities, lattices, and other geometries where manual removal would be more difficult. The printer’s UV workflow is designed around modular accessories. The company says the system can print on more than 400 substrates, including metal, acrylic, textiles through direct-to-film transfer, laser cards, and lenticular cards.

For maintenance, the printer includes printhead heating, white ink agitation, auto-cleaning, and automatic nozzle moisturizing. The G1X model uses an Epson i3200 printhead with 3,200 nozzles, 3.9 pL droplets, and an 8-channel ink system. The lower-cost G1 Starter Pack uses an F1080 printhead and a 6-channel ink system.

Software support is provided through HeyVerse and Blueprint Studio. The workflow includes over 500 curated assets, text-to-3D generation, image-to-3D generation, and line-scan imaging for automatic object positioning, edge detection, and design alignment.

The HeyGears G1 Series desktop full-color 3D and UV printer. Image via HeyGears.

Technical specifications and pricing

The G1 Series is currently available through a $50 deposit scheme. HeyGears says the deposit secures VIP pricing for the Kickstarter campaign and is refundable before launch. Customers who complete a purchase within 48 hours of launch are also listed as eligible for a free 300 ml white UV ink offer.

Technical specification G1X Full-3D Pack G1X Starter Pack G1 Starter Pack VIP price $3,299 $2,999 $1,699 Future MSRP $5,499 $4,999 $2,699 Printhead Epson i3200 Epson i3200 F1080 Ink channels 8 channels 8 channels 6 channels UV printing Yes Yes Yes Full-color 3D printing Yes Upgradable Upgradable Color profile Ink CMYKWV + Lc + Lm; Resin CMYK + W×2 + V + S CMYKWV + Lc + Lm CMYKWV Ink cartridge 8 × 1000 ml with Resin Station 8 × 300 ml 6 × 300 ml UV print precision 1440 × 2400 DPI 1440 × 2400 DPI 720 × 900 DPI 3D layer thickness 10–30 μm Not listed Not listed Maximum texture height 5 mm 5 mm 5 mm Printhead lifetime 12–24 months 12–24 months 6–12 months Printing area Standard flatbed: 420 × 330 × 130 mm; mini flatbed: 130 × 230 × 150 mm Standard flatbed: 420 × 330 mm; mini flatbed: 130 × 230 mm Standard flatbed: 420 × 330 mm; mini flatbed: 130 × 230 mm Material compatibility 400+ substrates 400+ substrates 400+ substrates Machine dimensions 580 × 660 × 510 mm 580 × 660 × 510 mm 580 × 660 × 510 mm Weight 45 kg 45 kg 45 kg Supported printing load 6 kg 6 kg 6 kg

The shipping for G1 Series is expected to begin in 2026. Shipping fees, taxes, and import duties have not yet been finalized and will vary by destination.

The company notes that images and videos on the product page may show prototypes, pre-production units, or digital renderings. Final design, features, specifications, and delivery estimates may change before mass production.

HeyGears also states that its 3× UV printing speed claim is based on internal testing against desktop UV printers equipped with a single F1080/XP600 printhead. Color durability testing is based on indoor use away from direct sunlight or strong light exposure, so outdoor performance is not established from the currently published information.

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Featured image shows the HeyGears G1 Series desktop full-color 3D and UV printer. Image via HeyGears.