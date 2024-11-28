Hexagon’s Advanced Compensation Enhances Precision in Metal 3D Printing

Hexagon, a global leader in digital reality solutions, has unveiled its latest innovation in 3D printing: Advanced Compensation. This technology addresses the challenges of producing precision metal components by utilizing advanced geometry compensation to maintain the intended shape of large or complex parts during the printing process. By integrating process simulation with 3D scan compensation, manufacturers can achieve high-quality prints with tight tolerances using only one prototype build, thereby reducing both time and material waste.

Additive manufacturing has long faced hurdles in safety-critical and precision-engineered sectors such as aerospace, medical prosthetics, and machine building. Traditional laser powder bed fusion (LPBF) often results in inconsistencies and defects that compromise the quality of complex parts. Hexagon’s Advanced Compensation leverages Simufact Additive software to accurately predict distortions and shrinkage, effectively eliminating the need for multiple print trials. For parts with intricate features, VGSTUDIO MAX software enhances metrology and 3D scan analysis, allowing precise compensation of printable meshes based on deviations identified through optical or CT scans. This ensures that components, including those with thin walls or made from challenging materials like titanium or Inconel, achieve surface profiles within 98-100% of specified tolerances.

Comparison of the finalized stainless-steel jet engine exhaust mixer with its simulated distortion model. Photo via Hexagon.

Additive Industries, a prominent 3D printer original equipment manufacturer (OEM), successfully utilized Hexagon’s Advanced Compensation to print a stainless-steel jet engine exhaust mixer with 0.2mm precision in a single prototype build. Alex Redwood, Head of Applications & Additive Studios at Additive Industries, stated, “Advanced Compensation enabled us to print a large 316L steel component with a surface tolerance of +/-0.2 mm, despite previous builds experiencing natural distortion of over 3 mm. This precision was achieved with only one trial build, reducing time and material waste while minimizing the support structure. Such control and efficiency open new possibilities for large-scale additive manufacturing.”

Mathieu Perennou, Director of Additive Strategy at Hexagon, added, “Our data-driven approach removes the guesswork from printing small batch parts and can scale to refine processes for larger volumes using digital twin methodologies that account for geometry, machine parameters, and material behavior where part performance is critical.”

Advanced Scan Compensation is slated for release to all Simufact Additive users in Q1 2025, expanding the accessibility and impact of Hexagon’s solutions in the additive manufacturing landscape.

New 3D Printing Software

Roboze, a metal 3D printing company, recently launched SlizeR, their proprietary slicing software designed to improve additive manufacturing workflows. SlizeR reduces the transition time from 3D models to G-code, optimizes print parameter management, and ensures consistent quality across production runs. Its user-friendly interface and automated settings make it accessible to users without extensive additive manufacturing expertise, streamlining the production process and reducing time-to-market.

Similarly, Authentise, a software firm specializing in data-driven workflow solutions for additive manufacturing, introduced ThreadsDoc and ThreadsAPI. ThreadsDoc automates the creation of technical documents by extracting data from engineering projects, significantly reducing the time and effort required for detailed report generation. Developed with support from Boeing, ThreadsDoc consolidates diverse content such as conversations, 3D model annotations, and uploaded documents into comprehensive draft reports. Authentise’s ThreadsAPI allows developers to create custom add-ons within the Threads platform, fostering the development of tailored solutions that enhance productivity and innovation across various manufacturing processes.

ThreadsDoc template outline. Image via Authentise.

