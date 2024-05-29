Hexagon releases its innovative handheld 3D scanners

Swedish software developer Hexagon’s Manufacturing Intelligence division has launched its first handheld 3D scanners, the ATLASCAN Max and MARVELSCAN.

These scanners complement the company’s existing inspection devices and offer increased flexibility for various measurement tasks. The lightweight and portable scanners cater to a wider range of environments, both inside and outside factories. This allows engineers and manufacturing personnel to capture 3D data from parts in automotive, rail, and general manufacturing applications, as well as for heritage preservation projects.

“Today, manufacturing and engineering teams recognise the value of up-to-date 3D scans throughout the product lifecycle. This means almost anyone might need to perform a metrology-grade scan of a part regardless of their location,” says Pirmin Bitzi, General Manager for Portable Measuring Devices at Hexagon. “Our first handheld 3D scanners enable customers to digitalise parts without worrying about fixturing or environmental conditions and MARVELSCAN’s cutting-edge, integrated photogrammetry system aligns to reference targets without the need for stickering. Wireless and ergonomic, these scanners provide a seamless, instant scanning experience from the shop floor to the shipyard.”

Hexagon’s new handheld 3D scanning technology. Image via Hexagon.

Key features of ATLASCAN and MARVELSCAN

With the ATLASCAN Max and MARVELSCAN, users can easily adjust their workflows using convenient, thumb-operated controls simplifying 3D scanning in tight or outdoor spaces. The scanners do not require a separate control computer during measurement, which allows for effective scanning of different types of surfaces and features. For example, users can scan larger surfaces in Standard mode and switch to Fine mode for detailed features using the on-device controls. Importantly, the data collected in these modes is automatically merged into a single, usable dataset.

According to the company, the scanners remove the need to secure parts in a fixed position before measurement, which saves a lot of time and allows for greater flexibility. During measurement, both the scanners and parts can be moved freely. This reduces the time needed to collect all the necessary data without compromising accuracy. Additionally, the process of measuring multiple holes and slots, usually time-consuming, is sped up by a feature that captures data for all of them in a single shot.

The MARVELSCAN enhances 3D scanning productivity significantly with its unique built-in photogrammetry feature, enabling scanning without placing targets directly on parts. This functionality is particularly advantageous for scanning large and repetitive components, enhancing accuracy, especially for delicate parts.

Created with user comfort in mind, the device allows unrestricted movement during scanning due to its wireless operation and lack of cables or referencing hardware. This makes it convenient for scanning hard-to-reach areas without being tethered to a PC or power source, setting a new standard in handheld metrology-grade scanners.

Moreover, the scanners’ large measurement standoff distance makes them well-suited for integration into automated inspection processes. They can be seamlessly integrated into industrial robots or cobots, expanding their application across various manufacturing settings.

A new wave of 3D scanners

In various industries, the ability to capture precise three-dimensional data from physical objects using 3D scanning technology is pivotal. It accelerates design processes, supports quality control in manufacturing, facilitates virtual and augmented reality applications, and aids in fields like healthcare and cultural preservation by enabling precise digital recreations of real-world objects and environments.

Recently, the AM sector has seen a wave of 3D scanners release. For instance, high-precision 3D scanner manufacturer 3DMakerpro launched the Moose 3D scanner series, introducing advanced features to elevate the scanning process. The Moose scanner employs AI Visual Tracking to intelligently identify scanned vulnerabilities, enabling automated model repair.

It ensures the restoration of true colors with utmost accuracy through its 24-bit color camera and achieves a remarkable accuracy level of up to 0.03mm with Blue light technology. Partnering with Oqton to enhance Geomagic Wrap for 3DMakerpro, the collaboration bridges scanning and CAD capabilities, enhancing user experience.

A while ago, Revopoint launched its MINI 2 3D scanner, targeting professionals across industries with its precision and user-friendly features. The scanner boasts a single-frame precision of up to 0.02 mm and captures details with an accuracy of 0.05 mm. It offers a single frame scanning range of 168 mm × 132 mm @ 250 mm and operates at speeds up to 16 fps. Enhanced with Wi-Fi 6 and a USB Type-C port, it ensures stable connectivity and swift setup. Priced at $912, it includes comprehensive accessories for versatile 3D scanning applications.

Join the Expert Committee for the 2024 3D Printing Industry Awards to help select the winners!

What 3D printing trends do the industry leaders anticipate this year?

What does the Future of 3D printing hold for the next 10 years?

To stay up to date with the latest 3D printing news, don’t forget to subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter or follow us on Twitter, or like our page on Facebook.

While you’re here, why not subscribe to our Youtube channel? Featuring discussion, debriefs, video shorts, and webinar replays.

Featured image shows Hexagon’s new handheld 3D scanning technology. Image via Hexagon.