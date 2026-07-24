3D Scanners

Hexagon Pairs Handheld Scanner With Geomagic Design X to Speed Up MRO Reverse Engineering

Hexagon MI H3DS ATLASCAN Pro scanning a component for reverse engineering. Photo via Hexagon.
Aura Moreno

Aura Moreno is a journalist with a BA in Communications whose work spans narrative and cultural storytelling to industry reporting. Aura has hands on experience with 3D printing as co-founder of a jewelry brand which uses the technology. Her interests include how 3D printing is reshaping the way we design and make things.

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