Hexagon Launches New Certified Marker-Free HYPERSCAN 3D Scanner

Swedish software developer Hexagon has introduced a portable 3D scanning system that removes the need for reference targets, addressing setup delays in production inspection workflows.

Certified to VDI/VDE 2634-3 and validated by an ISO 17025 accredited laboratory, the HYPERSCAN 3D scanner is available in two configurations for components up to 7 metres.

Reference targets typically add 15 to 30 minutes to each measurement setup, and longer for complex assemblies or when recalibration is required after equipment movement. That overhead becomes significant when inspecting large fabrications such as turbine housings, aerospace structures, or heavy press tooling that cannot be moved to fixed coordinate measuring machines (CMMs).

In these cases, measurements must be performed on the factory floor under less controlled conditions while still meeting documented accuracy standards. To support this, HYPERSCAN uses optical tracking to maintain measurement stability without targets. Manufacturers will nevertheless need to demonstrate traceability within their own quality systems and confirm compliance with internal and external audit requirements.

HYPERSCAN handheld scanner capturing 3D data during rail industry inspection. Photo via Hexagon.

Built for Production Environments

The system operates in handheld or robotic configurations and connects to existing metrology software platforms including PC-DMIS, Inspire, and SpatialAnalyzer, as well as other third-party applications. Data transfer occurs through a single-click interface. Integration with rotary tables, industrial robots, collaborative robots, and PRESTO automated inspection cells is supported through a dedicated kit.

The scanner generates high-resolution measurement data and includes a hole detection function that identifies holes during scanning. Edge recognition software adjusts to surface variation across materials. The scan area measures 610 x 640 mm, with multiple scanning modes enabling capture of detailed features and larger surfaces within a single workflow.

For production deployment, the unit incorporates a Wi-Fi 6 or 7 module and an integrated battery, allowing use on factory floors, at on-site locations, or in confined areas.

According to the Swedish developer, two versions are now available globally. The HYPERSCAN Ultra model provides a range of up to 5.5 m. The HYPERSCAN Super extends the range to 7 m and reaches capture speeds of up to 8.3 million points per second.

Hexagon has positioned the 3D scanner for automotive, aerospace, energy and precision manufacturing applications, where large installed components often require in-situ inspection.

The company’s portable metrology systems were deployed in Formula One (F1) manufacturing environments where dimensional verification operated under strict time and accuracy constraints. At Oracle Red Bull Racing‘s Milton Keynes facility, engineers validated components within millimetric tolerances before race deployment.

Mark Foden, Head of Quality Control at Red Bull Powertrains, noted that scanning reflective surfaces such as carbon fiber components with resin layers had previously limited non-contact measurement methods. The team scanned components throughout manufacturing to provide real-time feedback to design teams, identifying deviations across development cycles where thousands of design changes occurred each season.

HYPERSCAN mounted on an industrial robot for automated inspection. Photo via Hexagon.

Rethinking Alignment in Handheld 3D Scanning

As handheld systems move deeper into production inspection, manufacturers are redesigning alignment strategies to reduce target placement while preserving dimensional control.

In 2023, Shining 3D launched the FreeScan Trio 3D scanner with marker-free operation through a 98-laser-line mode. That system captures 3.01 million points per second across a 650 x 580 mm scan area. It achieves 0.02 mm accuracy with markers and a volumetric accuracy of 0.02 mm + 0.015 mm/m in marker-free mode. The device also offers three additional scanning modes that work with traditional markers.

Hexagon’s own MARVELSCAN, part of the company’s first handheld scanner line, employs a built-in photogrammetry system to enable target-free 3D scanning. The company describes this as particularly advantageous for large and repetitive components. MARVELSCAN allows both the scanner and parts to move freely during measurement and includes wireless operation without cables or referencing hardware.

The 3D Printing Industry Awards are back. Make your nominations now.

Do you operate a 3D printing start-up? Reach readers, potential investors, and customers with the 3D Printing Industry Start-up of Year competition.

To stay up to date with the latest 3D printing news, don’t forget to subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter or follow us on LinkedIn.

While you’re here, why not subscribe to our Youtube channel? Featuring discussion, debriefs, video shorts, and webinar replays.

Featured image shows HYPERSCAN handheld scanner capturing 3D data during rail industry inspection. Photo via Hexagon.