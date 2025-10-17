Hexagon debuts new handheld ATLASCAN Pro 3D scanner

Swedish software developer Hexagon’s Manufacturing Intelligence division has launched the ATLASCAN Pro, a new handheld 3D scanner built for versatile industrial applications.

Weighing just 1 kg, the ATLASCAN Pro combines multiple laser lines with a proprietary processing algorithm to perform 3D scanning and data acquisition across a variety of materials and surfaces. It provides high-speed, precise 3D data capture for applications ranging from automotive design to quality control.

The scanner can handle parts such as pump housings, vehicle body panels, and household appliances while maintaining accuracy even when either the object or operator is in motion. It supports Wi-Fi 7 connectivity and features hot-swappable batteries that provide up to two hours of operation per charge, allowing continuous use in production or field environments.

Its portability and ability to maintain accuracy while in motion make it suitable for environments where parts or operators cannot remain stationary. This helps extend 3D scanning to areas such as propeller or pipe inspections, where mobility and uninterrupted operation are critical.

Darren Goh, Product Director for Handheld 3D Scanners at Hexagon said, “Not every application requires the ultra-precision Hexagon is known for, and I’m excited to see what opportunities this [ATLASCAN Pro] opens up for users who want to integrate high productivity reverse engineering, maintenance, or 3D model creation into their daily workflows – whether that’s making baths, baby toys or buses.”

Hexagon says the ATLASCAN Pro is now available globally, although price remains unknown.

a user operating Hexagon’s ATLASCAN Pro handheld 3D scanner to capture the geometry of a 3D printed Benchy model on a workbench. Photo via Hexagon.

Scanning modes for speed and precision

The ATLASCAN Pro joins Hexagon’s lineup of handheld scanners that includes the ATLASCAN Max and the MARVELSCAN, the latter employing a target-free photogrammetry system. It also complements the company’s HYPERSCAN series, launched in May 2025, which integrates an optical tracker and scanner to dynamically track objects larger than four meters with accuracy between 0.05 and 0.14 mm.

In its standard mode, the ATLASCAN Pro covers an area of 720 x 640 mm and captures up to four million points per second. Operators can switch to a higher-precision mode via a thumb control, which increases data density over a smaller area of 160 x 140 mm. This flexibility enables the device to balance speed and precision depending on the scanning task.

Hexagon positions the ATLASCAN Pro as a versatile solution for both reverse engineering and inspection workflows. It can be used to reproduce small or damaged components and to generate detailed 3D data compatible with common design and analysis software.

The unit ships with Geomagic Design X Go, which allows users to create 3D models directly from scan data, with an option to upgrade to the full Geomagic Design X package for advanced CAD functionality. The scanner also works with other reverse engineering platforms.

For inspection and quality control tasks, the ATLASCAN Pro meets VDI/VDE 2634-3 certification standards. It comes with Hexagon’s HH Scan software, which provides tools for dimensional inspection, 3D color mapping, geometric analysis, and reporting. The device is compatible at launch with Geomagic Control X and Geomagic Design X, with expanded support for additional third-party software planned.

Innovations in 3D scanning

High-precision 3D scanning is now central to many industries, speeding up design and production, improving quality control, and enabling realistic digital reproductions for use in healthcare, virtual reality, and cultural preservation.

Earlier this year, 3D scanner manufacturer Revopoint launched the Trackit optical tracking 3D scanner, a marker-free system that integrates a high-accuracy scanner with an intelligent optical tracker to simplify and speed up data capture. Trackit features dual blue laser modes: a 30-line cross laser for scanning large or reflective surfaces and a single-line laser for detailed or recessed areas.

With a 4-meter working range, carbon fiber construction, auto-calibrating dual gimbals, and volumetric accuracy across its field, it supports optical, multi-position, and handheld modes. The scanner includes Revo Trackit and Revo Measure software for inspection, reverse engineering, and CAD-based analysis.

In other news, 3DMakerpro unveiled the Toucan, an all-in-one cable-free 3D scanner that performs scanning, editing, and model fusion directly on the device. Featuring a dual-module blue-light system with a high-end MEMS projector, it achieves 0.005 mm repeatability through an electromagnetic drive and supports Class 1 and Class 3R laser modes for different materials.

The Toucan includes four 48 MP RGB cameras for 8K color texture capture, powered by an 8-core 2.4 GHz CPU, 32 GB RAM, and 256 GB storage. It has a 6-inch AMOLED display, a 6,600 mAh battery with 50 W fast charging, and built-in JMStudio software for easy, marker-free or geometric 3D scanning without a computer.

