Hedwig Heinsman Unveils “Tiny Penthouses”, Pushing the Boundaries of Urban Design

Architect, artist and entrepreneur Hedwig Heinsman is presenting the Tiny Penthouses at the 19th International Architecture Exhibition – La Biennale di Venezia, held from 10 May to 23 November 2025. The project proposes placing modular living units on the rooftops of existing buildings to address urban challenges such as climate change, housing shortages, and social fragmentation. By building upwards instead of outwards, it offers a strategy for densifying cities without large-scale demolition or new construction.

The exhibition features Tiny Penthouse 02, a housing concept designed for art students atop the Stedelijk Museum in Amsterdam. The exhibition also includes a full-scale 3D printed wall made from recycled materials, featuring smooth, rounded forms, which visitors have dubbed the “Tette Wall” due to its distinctive shape.

Tette Wall. Photo via Hedwig Heinsman.

Tiny Penthouses

Hedwig Heinsman’s Tiny Penthouses project centers on the concept of “radically reincarnating” architecture—a sustainable design philosophy that leverages 3D printing technology to produce building components from recycled materials. These modular elements are designed for circular use: they can be shredded, reprinted, and reconfigured, supporting a continuous process of architectural adaptation rather than a fixed end product.

Tiny Penthouses. Photo via Hedwig Heinsman.

The temporary structures featured in Tiny Penthouses function as both practical elements and sculptural installations. From afar, they resemble luminous objects or abstract light fixtures; up close, they reveal intricate models that cast shadows outlining floorplans and speculative designs. These forms are intended not only to enrich the visual landscape but also to invite reflection and dialogue on the future of urban living.

Modular elements in the Tiny Penthouse. Photo via Hedwig Heinsman.

Advances in 3D Printing for Sustainable Housing Development

In March, VeroTouch, a construction technology company specializing in automated 3D printing for housing, has completed Colorado’s first 3D printed homes. The firm secured up to $618,000 in funding from the state’s Innovative Housing Incentive Program (IHIP) to support further development. The funding will facilitate expansion into Cleora, where the company plans to build a 31-home development using its proprietary printing system.

In February, International design studio Hassell has completed a 3D printed community building in Hope Village, Tanzania, using locally sourced earth. The project is part of a broader effort to create a safe and supportive space for vulnerable young girls in Kibaha. Developed in partnership with fellow architect ClarkeHopkinsClarke, the plan also includes family housing, a school for 480 students, and facilities for childcare and skills training, extending its impact to the wider community.

Featured image shows Tiny Penthouses. Photo via Hedwig Heinsman.