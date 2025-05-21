HDPE Workboat Hull 3D Printed by Damen and CEAD

Damen Compact Crafts (DCCr), a division of the Dutch shipbuilding company Damen Shipyards Group, has partnered with CEAD, a developer of large-format additive manufacturing solutions, to build a 3D printed high-density polyethylene (HDPE) Workboat. The joint initiative will be carried out at CEAD’s Maritime Application Center (MAC) in Delft. This project brings together maritime design and industrial 3D printing expertise to investigate more sustainable and efficient vessel production methods.

DCCr is designing the workboat for multipurpose operations including inspections, patrol, support, and logistics. As part of the research, the hull will be produced using CEAD HDPro material, a high-performance polyethylene blend. The aim is to determine whether additive manufacturing can introduce greater flexibility, reduce waste, and accelerate production timelines. 3D printing the hull enables more complex geometries and may allow integration of recycled or renewable materials into the build process.

Nick Pruissen (Damen Compact Crafts) and Charlène van Wingerden (CEAD) formalize the collaboration to develop a 3D printed HDPE workboat at the Maritime Application Center in Delft. Photo via CEAD.

Founded in 2014, CEAD develops turnkey large-format additive manufacturing systems for industrial use. Its portfolio includes robot-based and cartesian-style solutions capable of producing fiber-reinforced thermoplastic components. For this workboat project, CEAD is providing its hardware and process expertise in printing large polymer structures. “The MAC was founded to accelerate exactly these kinds of innovations – and a 3D printed HWB is a perfect example of that,” said Charlene van Wingerden, Chief Business Development Officer at CEAD.

Damen Shipyards, which operates 35 shipyards and 20 affiliated companies across 20 countries, delivers approximately 100 vessels annually. The company focuses on serial construction, modularity, and integrated systems to streamline design and production. “3D printing allows us to respond more quickly and flexibly to what our customers really need,” said Nick Pruissen, Managing Director at Damen Compact Crafts. “It’s an exciting step toward smart, sustainable solutions that work.” Damen views additive manufacturing as a potential fit within its broader digitalization and standardization strategy.

Both parties describe the initiative as an exploratory step toward incorporating additive manufacturing into maritime production workflows. The project will serve as a technical evaluation of process capabilities, material performance, and structural feasibility. According to the partners, the workboat program reflects a practical use case where market-specific vessel requirements can be tested against automated, large-scale 3D printing technologies.

Facade of CEAD’s Maritime Application Center (MAC) in Delft. Photo via CEAD.

Large-format additive manufacturing gains traction in marine sector

In the United States, ErectorCraft has begun commercially producing 3D printed boat hulls using large-format additive manufacturing (LFAM). The company employs high-density polyethylene (HDPE) and proprietary ErectorBot extrusion systems to fabricate full-scale marine components without the use of traditional molds. ErectorCraft’s approach includes on-site production capabilities, engineering services, and 3D concrete printing (3DCP) for marine infrastructure. According to the company, its decentralized manufacturing model shortens production timelines and lowers material waste. Chief Technology Officer Leonard Dodd developed the ErectorBot system and previously contributed to Autodesk’s direct metal deposition process used in the first class-approved 3D printed propeller.

In Europe, yacht builder Pershing has integrated LFAM into its GTX116 model through a collaboration with Caracol. The yacht’s side air grilles and visor were produced using Caracol’s Heron AM platform, a robotic extrusion system operating at the company’s Milan facility. The components, made from ASA reinforced with 20% glass fiber, were printed in 72 hours and finished with a gel coat. According to Ferretti Group, this production method resulted in a 50% lead time reduction, 60% less material waste, and a 15% weight savings compared to traditional fiberglass lamination. Caracol operates one of the largest LFAM centers in Europe and has expanded its applications across the aerospace, marine, and construction sectors.

3D printed intake grilles. Photo via Caracol.

