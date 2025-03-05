HBD Opens New Facility to Scale Metal 3D Printing

Chinese metal 3D printer manufacturer Hanbang United 3D Technology (HBD) has opened a new facility in Guangdong.

The fully-operational additive manufacturing site is vast, featuring a production hub, sizeable R&D workshop, research laboratories, office space, and a conference room. According to HBD, these resources will act as a “critical enabler of technological advancements,” allowing the firm to develop new, high-performance metal 3D printing technologies.

HBD aims to grow its presence in the aerospace, automotive, energy, and healthcare sectors by extending its production capacity and design capabilities. At its new location, the firm will prioritize digitalization, artificial intelligence, and sustainable manufacturing, providing customers with “customized solutions.” These capabilities will reportedly improve production efficiency, cut lead times, and reduce production costs.

Liu Jianye, HBD’s CEO, stated that the new facility reflects the company’s “vision of long-term innovation” and efforts to advance the “smart manufacturing revolution.” He added that the site will meet growing demand for metal 3D printing, while also offering customized services like factory planning, process optimization, and operational support.

Aerial view of HBD’s new facility in Guangdong. Photo via HBD.

HBD opens new 3D printing facility

HBD claims its new facility marks a key step in its broader strategy to lead advanced manufacturing and support the “global transition” to more sustainable production. The metal laser powder bed fusion (LPBF) specialist aims to enable deeper collaboration with clients, universities, and industry experts at its new premises. This will create an open and dynamic ecosystem to grow the adoption of metal additive manufacturing across new industries in China, according to HBD.

Beyond internal R&D of its 3D printing technology, the company will also leverage its new resources to support its client-base. At the factory, HBD customers will be able to utilize metal 3D printing technology and access in-house support to help optimize their manufacturing operations.

Additionally, the site has been designed with sustainability in mind, aligning with global trends around “greener manufacturing practices.” It features “low-carbon technologies” and was reportedly built “to meet the rising demand for eco-friendly, efficient production processes.”

HBD’s Guangdong facility inauguration comes two years after the Chinese OEM completed a $60 million Series A funding round. Led by Qianhai FOF, the financing was supported by Grand Flight Investment and CITIC Securities. HBD called the investment the “largest first-ever round of its kind.” At the time, the company outlined plans to build an R&D and production center in Shanghai’s Lingang New Area free trade zone with the capital. It also announced it intended to invest the new funds “in high-tech R&D, technical team building and high-end manufacturing,” to break “technical bottlenecks.”

3D printers and the R&D lab inside HBD’s new facility. Image via HBD.

New 3D printing facilities open for business

HBD is the latest company to expand its metal 3D printing capabilities at a new facility. At the end of last year, US Defense firm Lockheed Martin opened a 16,000-square-foot additive manufacturing hub at its Missiles and Fire Control (MFC) site in Grand Prairie, Texas. The new location features large-format LPBF 3D printers from Nikon SLM Solutions, which are reportedly some of the largest multi-laser systems in Texas.

Lockheed’s 3D printing facility also features heat treatment and inspection equipment to support the rapid deployment of metal 3D printed aerospace parts. The American defense contractor will also utilize its expanded footprint to support its 1LMX digital transformation initiative. Announced in 2022, this sees Lockheed Martin optimize production capabilities and supply chains using artificial intelligence and process automation.

Elsewhere, GE Renewable Energy, the wind turbine manufacturing division of GE, previously opened a R&D facility dedicated to 3D printing concrete wind turbine towers. At the site, located in Bergen, New York, the firm is researching how to 3D print the bottom portion of turbine towers on-site. It hopes this will lower transportation costs and create new employment opportunities.

In other news, Japanese electronics firm Seiko Epson Corporation (Epson) is expected to begin operations at its new metal powder recycling plant in June of this year. Led by Epson’s Atmix Corporation subsidiary, the Hachinohe City-based factory will be used to convert scrap materials into potentially 3D printable metal alloy powders. It is being outfitted with a high-frequency induction furnace to melt metals, an AOD refining furnace to remove impurities, and a casting machine to form ingots. Construction began in 2023, when Atmix announced plans to invest 5.5 billion Yen in plant and equipment to support construction efforts.

Who won the 2024 3D Printing Industry Awards?

Subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter to keep up with the latest 3D printing news.



You can also follow us on LinkedIn, and subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry Youtube channel to access more exclusive content.



Featured image shows HBD’s new facility in Guangdong. Photo via HBD.