Havaianas to Unveil First 3D Printed Flip-Flops in Collaboration with Zellerfeld at Copenhagen Fashion Week

Brazilian footwear brand Havaianas will debut its first 3D printed flip-flops this August during Copenhagen Fashion Week. Developed in collaboration with Zellerfeld, a company specializing in 3D printed footwear, the launch marks Havaianas’ entry into additive manufacturing.

The new Havaianas x Zellerfeld flip-flop features signature elements such as the brand’s rice grain-textured footbed, along with new design details including a sculpted toe cap and rounded straps. The silhouette is intended to introduce a modern twist without straying from the original identity.

“Bringing innovative technologies into the originality of our design has been essential to strengthening our timeless aesthetic,” said Ieda Pavani, Global Design Director at Havaianas. “It’s a way to honor our essence while connecting with new audiences who appreciate authenticity, innovation, and value.”

Havaianas first 3D printed flip-flops. Photo via Havaianas.

Single-Piece Printing with Recyclable Materials

The flip-flops are produced using Zellerfeld’s proprietary platform, which prints footwear in one piece using zellerFOAM—a recyclable, breathable thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU). The grid-like internal structure is designed to improve comfort, flexibility, and durability.

Zellerfeld sees the partnership as a step toward evolving production methods. “Together with Havaianas, we have developed a new split-toe silhouette that will lay the foundation for future printed flip-flops,” said Cornelius Schmitt, CEO and co-founder of Zellerfeld. “This is not just a collaboration, but another step toward a future where all footwear can be printed. Who wouldn’t want custom-made flip-flops?”

Expansion of 3D Printed Footwear

This year, Zellerfeld partnered with designer Sean Wotherspoon—known for his use of unconventional materials and commitment to sustainability— to launch the Sean Double U, a footwear collection that includes a sneaker and a mule. Both models are produced in a single piece using Zellerfeld’s additive manufacturing process.

Sean Wotherspoon with the Sean Double U collection. Photo via Zellerfeld.

Elsewhere, Ventura-based footwear startup Koobz announced a $6 million funding round, bringing its total seed capital raised from $1.2 million last fall to $7.2 million. The round was led by Uncork Capital, with participation from Cake Ventures, V1.VC, Karman Ventures, Antler, Pathbreaker Ventures, and Anorak Ventures. The funds will be used to open a new factory and scale production over the coming years. The funding comes as more U.S. companies look to reshore manufacturing due to ongoing tariff-related supply chain issues. Founder Kuba Graczyk said this shift helped accelerate Koobz’s expansion plans.

