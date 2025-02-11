Hassell’s new 3D printed community building in Tanzania’s Hope Village

3D Printing Industry is hosting a live webinar to preview the 2025 AMUG Conference. Join us and our guests tomorrow!

International design studio Hassell has completed a 3D printed community building in Hope Village, Tanzania, using locally sourced earth.

The project is part of a broader effort to create a safe and supportive space for vulnerable young girls in Kibaha. Developed in partnership with fellow architect ClarkeHopkinsClarke, the plan also includes family housing, a school for 480 students, and facilities for childcare and skills training, extending its impact to the wider community.

“Hope Village has been set up as a rescue centre for children suffering from hardship and unsafe environments across various regions in Tanzania. The entire village design will offer these children and their community facilities including a school, housing, play areas and more,” Dr. Consola Elia, lead house parent of the children’s homes at Hope Village.

Hassell’s 3D printed community building. Photo via Hassell.

Inspired by nature’s intricacy

At the heart of the design, crisscrossing 3D printed earth walls shape the structure, blending traditional building materials with digital fabrication techniques.

A canopy made from short timber segments, designed in partnership with the Institute for Advanced Architecture of Catalonia (IAAC) and engineering firm Eckersley O’Callaghan, forms a sweeping roof that stretches over the main hall. The team is also working directly with the local community, offering employment and hands-on training throughout the construction process.

Each timber segment connects to create a flexible, woven-like surface, draped over a central steel spine for structural support. Corrugated metal sheet cladding adds durability while keeping the space open and inviting. Inside, movable partitions allow the hall to shift between smaller rooms and a larger communal space, adapting to different needs.

It is important to note that the building isn’t just a shelter, but also a shared resource. A kitchen, bakery, and communal storage offer practical amenities, while open access on weekends turns the space into a gathering spot for performances, meetings, and events.

More than just an architectural project, the structure is set to become a central hub for learning, connection, and opportunity, serving as a recognizable landmark in Hope Village.

The master plan supports, cares for, and provides education to 480 vulnerable young school girls within Kibaha. Photo via Hassell.

In March 2023, the design studio unveiled plans with and to.org, for a 3D printed pavilion made from recycled plastic, designed to function off-grid while adapting to diverse climates. Inspired by indigenous shelters, the structure was developed in collaboration with Nagami, utilizing computational design and additive manufacturing.

The pavilion consists of 24 modular components, making it easily transportable and customizable for different environments. Its climate-responsive features include snow-insulating fins for colder regions and shading with passive cooling for warmer climates. Beyond serving as a space for meditation and education, the project aims to highlight plastic waste as a construction resource, establishing a precedent for sustainable architecture while promoting conversations around material waste and eco-innovation.

Towards more sustainable construction approaches

The use of recycled waste and locally sourced earth for construction offers a sustainable approach to building, reducing environmental impact while utilizing readily available materials. For example, Italian 3D printer manufacturer WASP worked with Milan’s Rossana Orlandi gallery to present Gaia, a 3D printed eco-house built using natural and sustainable materials.

Featured in the “We Are Nature” exhibition at the Leonardo da Vinci National Museum of Science and Technology, the project showcased a design incorporating raw soil, natural fibers, and integrated ventilation systems. The exhibition aimed to raise awareness about environmentally conscious construction methods, emphasizing plastic waste reduction and lowering CO₂ emissions in the building industry.

A recent by ETH Zurich introduced Impact Printing, a robotic construction technique using Earth-based materials such as sand, clay, silt, and gravel to create load-bearing structures. Unlike conventional 3D printing, which often relies on cement-based materials, this method reduces carbon emissions by utilizing locally sourced, recyclable materials.

A robotic tool shoots the material at high velocities, up to 32 feet per second, allowing structures to be built without chemical stabilizers. While its compressive strength is lower than concrete, it is sufficient for two-story buildings. The research team aims to commercialize the technology within three years, seeing it as a cost-effective, low-carbon alternative to industrialized building methods.

