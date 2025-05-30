Harris Tweed Integrates 3D Printing Into Traditional Weaving With NMIS Collaboration

Harris Tweed, a Scottish textile brand, is working with the National Manufacturing Institute Scotland (NMIS) to integrate 3D printing technology into its traditional loom systems. The integration seeks to improve part accessibility and support the long-term sustainability of its weaving operations in the Outer Hebrides.

Kelly McDonald, operations manager at The Harris Tweed Authority, noted that while the organization takes pride in its craftsmanship and tradition, it also recognizes that innovation is essential to maintaining the strength and resilience of the industry. “Working with NMIS is a significant step forward in future-proofing the looms critical to the production of Harris Tweed. With the ability to replace parts quickly, easily, and affordably, our weavers can focus on what they do best without worrying about delays. This not only safeguards the future of our fabric but also supports the livelihoods of the island community who dedicate their skills to preserving the craft.”

Harris Tweed Fabric. Photo via Harris Tweed.

The Traditional Harris Tweed Process and New Innovations

By law, all Harris Tweed must be handwoven by islanders in their homes in the Outer Hebrides, preserving a craft passed down through generations. The looms used in the process are complex, and sourcing replacement parts can take up to six months. This often forces weavers to borrow parts or improvise repairs to keep production going.

To address these issues, The Harris Tweed Loom Spares Co. partnered with NMIS—operated by the University of Strathclyde and part of the High Value Manufacturing Catapult—to develop 3D printed loom parts. The collaboration focuses on improving access to essential components and reducing dependence on long supply chains.

At NMIS’s Digital Factory in Renfrewshire, engineers applied reconditioning techniques and tested durable materials to create high-quality parts. One key loom assembly, initially comprising seven separate pieces, was redesigned into three components made from strong composite material. This new version reduces costs by 99% and can be printed locally using a desktop 3D printer in approximately two hours.

“When a vital part of the loom breaks, it can halt production for weeks, which is incredibly frustrating. Finding a way to keep the loom running smoothly is essential, and it’s been great to be one of the first to try out the new 3D printed assembly. The ability to get what we need, when we need it, will make a huge difference, as it means we can minimise downtime and focus on our work without unnecessary interruptions.”

Old and new assemblies side by side. Photo via Harris Tweed.

Ongoing Development and Future Goals

Although the initial phase is complete, testing and adjustments are ongoing. Since each loom has been uniquely modified over time, creating standardized parts remains complex. The goal is to develop adaptable components that maintain compatibility with traditional practices while enhancing reliability.

Andrew Bjonnes, R&D engineer at NMIS Digital Factory, stated: “This project really showcases how modern manufacturing can boost traditional industries and help preserve valuable heritage skills. With additive manufacturing, we’re promoting self-sufficiency and giving weavers a smart, cost-effective, and user-friendly way to keep their looms up and running. It has been an incredibly rewarding project, making a tangible difference and allowing weavers to concentrate on their craft instead of worrying about equipment failures.”

Andrew Bjonnes with new assembly. Photo via Harris Tweed.

3D Printing’s Impact on Fashion Design

3D fashion printing is expanding the range of possibilities for designers, providing new tools and techniques that enhance durability, sustainability, and creativity in the industry.

In February, the New York Embroidery Studio (NYES), a surface design studio specializing in embroidered designs and textile embellishments for high-profile events like the MET Gala, integrated the Stratasys J850 TechStyle, marketed as the world’s first additive manufacturing system designed for direct printing on textiles. This addition enables the studio to create detailed, tactile designs, improve workflow efficiency, and reduce material waste.

“The J850 TechStyle is an extraordinary addition to our capabilities. Our clients are thrilled by the possibilities this technology opens up—from high-end fashion to VIP and entertainment projects. Combining the precision of 3D printing with our expertise in embroidery allows us to push boundaries like never before,” said Michelle Feinberg, Owner and Creative Director of NYES.

Elsewhere, Coperni introduced its gel bag at Disneyland Paris, created using Rapid Liquid Printing (RLP), a technique developed by MIT’s Self-Assembly Lab. RLP fabricates objects directly within a gel suspension, enabling the creation of soft, stretchable, and durable designs. Made from recyclable platinum-cured silicone, the bag highlights how advanced manufacturing techniques can seamlessly blend with fashion design while maintaining a strong focus on sustainability.

