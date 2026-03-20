Hanin’s Unveils New 3D Printing Lineup with Elastomer and SJF Systems at TCT Asia

Chinese printing equipment manufacturer Hanin unveiled two new 3D printing systems at TCT Asia 2026 this week.

The LCD-L298 is a commercial-grade elastomer 3D printer that made its global debut at the show, while the SJF-P380 is an industrial-grade system built on the manufacturer’s proprietary Selective Jet Fusion (SJF) technology. The two systems target different ends of the market, from flexible material printing for footwear and robotics to polymer powder bed manufacturing for industrial production.

Hanin’s LCD-L298 3D printer. Image via Hanin.

Key features of the LCD-L298 and SJF-P380 3D printers

Elastomer printing has historically been a weak spot for LCD-based systems, where uneven light distribution across the print area tends to compromise part consistency. The LCD-L298 addresses this with a COB light source paired with a Fresnel lens optical system, which Hanin says delivers uniform exposure across the full 294 × 160 × 400 mm build volume.

Combined with an 8K panel and 46 μm XY accuracy, the system is aimed at applications where surface quality and dimensional consistency matter, such as custom footwear midsoles, soft robotic components, and medical rehabilitation devices.

On the powder bed side, the SJF-P380 uses Hanin’s single-agent SJF process, deploying photoinitiators and thermal initiators to drive localized sintering with variable droplet sizing for finer control over part density and finish.

For engineers running batch production, the closed-loop temperature control, backed by an AI image diagnostic system, is meant to catch deformation issues before they propagate through a build.

Operationally, the SJF-P380 includes real-time inkjet inspection with automated repair, remote monitoring, and a full post-processing chain from sandblasting to surface treatment. The ceramic piezoelectric printheads are rated for extended use without servicing, a consideration for teams running the machine in a production environment rather than a prototyping lab.

Hanin’s SJF-P380 system. Image via Hanin.

Technical specifications and pricing

For more information including pricing, users can contact here or visit Hanin’s official website.

Model LCD-L298 Model SJF-P380 Molding Principle LCD (Selective Area Light Transmission Technology) Technology Single-agent molding technology selective jet fusion technology Lightsource Type COB Lightsource + Fresnel Lens Equipment Footprint 2500 × 1400 × 1570mm (L x W x H) Light Source Wavelength Range 405 nm Effective build size 380 × 280 × 380mm (L x W x H) Printing Layer Thickness 0.01 ~ 0.3 mm Build speed 3830 cm³/h XY Printing Accuracy 46 μm Full Cylinder Print Time 11h Printing Resolution 6480 x 3600 dpi (8K) Layer thickness 0.08mm (0.05mm-0.15mm) Effective Printing Dimensions 294 x 160 x 400 mm (L x W x H) Ratio of old to new powder 2:8 Printing Speed 20 ~ 80 mm/h Number of Printheads five Touchscreen 13.3″ Print resolution 1200 DPI

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Featured image shows Hanin’s SJF-P380 system. Image via Hanin.