Häfner & Krullmann Engineers Precision Spools for Bambu Lab and Multi-Material 3D Printing

Häfner & Krullmann, a German specialist in plastic spool manufacturing, is broadening its product lineup to meet the demands of modern 3D printing technology. The company has engineered precision-engineered 1 kg spools tailored for printers that incorporate multi-material systems (MMS), including Bambu Lab‘s Automatic Material System (AMS), which enable parallel filament feeding for more efficient multi-color and multi-material output.

The mechanical shift introduced by AMS and MMS systems, where edge rollers drive the spool rather than a central bore, places precise demands on spool geometry: any friction, imbalance, or dimensional mismatch in the flange translates directly into feeding errors, jams, or failed prints. That engineering constraint is what set Häfner & Krullmann’s development process in motion.

3D polycarbonate spool with open flange and tie-off hook, anthracite. Image via Häfner & Krullmann.

Engineering Details: Dimensions, Materials, and Handling Features

The resulting product, designated spool 3D 200/52-68, draws on compact core geometry originally developed for the welding wire industry and adapts it precisely to AMS cassette requirements.

Its winding width was recalibrated to hold approximately 1 kg of monofilament, up from the previous 750 g limit, while maintaining adequate clearance from guide rollers even at full load. Key specifications include a 200 mm outer diameter, 60 mm winding width, 68 mm spool width, 85 mm core, and a 52 mm bore for standard mounting.

Two material options are offered: polystyrene (PS) for cost-effective use with common filaments, and polycarbonate (PC) for moisture-sensitive materials like polyamide or PET that require heat treatment, thanks to PC’s superior heat deflection temperature (HDT).

A variant featuring tie-off hooks and additional holes around the flange is also available, helping to secure the filament end and prevent bending damage. These hooks have no impact on the automated winding or unwinding process, while meaningfully improving day-to-day usability for end users.

3D polystyrene spool with closed flange, anthracite. Image via Häfner & Krullmann .

Availability and Sustainability

Häfner & Krullmann’s 3D spools ship from stock in both [OF (Open Flange)] and [CF (Closed Flange)] configurations, with or without tie-off hooks, ensuring consistent availability.

Beyond performance, the company emphasizes environmental responsibility: spools are produced using up to 100 percent recycled material and are fully recoverable through standard recycling channels via the Gelbe Tonne. Customers also have access to dedicated technical consulting for spool selection, specification matching, and logistics support.

A Supply Chain Adapting to the AMS Standard

The rise of automated multi-material systems has pushed every layer of the filament supply chain to re-engineer around new printer requirements. The adaptation goes well beyond spool geometry. SUNLU developed an AMS Heater that replaces the unit’s upper cover entirely, allowing users to dry filament directly inside the AMS during multicolor printing, a product that signals how deeply third-party suppliers are now building around AMS hardware. Polymaker has similarly realigned its material development around the demands of the latest printer generation, engineering its PolySonic filament line specifically for the high-speed FFF ecosystem, with its founder noting that “materials are still the missing link” as printers outpace what conventional filaments can reliably deliver.

That pattern established suppliers retooling their products to fit a new hardware reality is precisely the strategic logic behind Häfner & Krullmann’s new 3D spool. Industry forecasts already point to a coming shift toward spool-less and refill formats driven by closed ecosystems like the AMS, making the window for a precision-fit, AMS-compatible plastic spool narrow but real.

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Featured image shows 3D polystyrene spool with closed flange, anthracite. Image via Häfner & Krullmann.