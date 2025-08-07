Haddy Joins 2025 Disney Accelerator to Drive Large-Format 3D Printing in Entertainment

Haddy, a startup specializing in large-format 3D printing, has been selected—alongside three other companies—to participate in the 2025 Disney Accelerator. This program connects growth-stage businesses with The Walt Disney Company to explore how emerging technologies can enhance media, entertainment, and immersive experience design.

Joining Haddy in the 2025 cohort are Animaj, a company utilizing an AI-enabled production pipeline to create and distribute animations across digital platforms for children; DramaBox, a platform and production company focused on vertical microdramas optimized for mobile devices; and LIMINAL Space, a developer of holographic 3D LED display technology for immersive entertainment applications.

“From thousands vetted, the Disney Accelerator is thrilled to welcome these four companies, who are already proving themselves to be leaders in their respective verticals,” said Bonnie Rosen, GM of the Disney Accelerator. “We look forward to seeing how they work alongside our executives to create groundbreaking entertainment experiences for Disney fans.”

How Haddy’s AI-Driven Platform Transforms Large-Scale Production

Haddy develops an AI-powered microfactory platform that automates the fabrication of large, recyclable structures. Its system enables fast, localized production of custom-built components that comply with building codes—offering practical value for sectors such as themed entertainment, retail, hospitality, and set design. The platform has already been used in real-world applications, including the 3D printing of custom furniture for an ice cream parlor in Florida.

Haddy’s selection points to Disney’s interest in scalable manufacturing methods that support the creation of physical environments and immersive experiences. Although specific collaborations have not yet been announced, Haddy’s platform could offer practical advantages in areas such as theme park construction, props, or interactive installations.

3D printing manufacturing process. Photo via Haddy.

The Disney Accelerator Program’s Role in Fostering Innovation

Now in its eleventh year, the Disney Accelerator is a business development initiative that supports a select group of companies innovating in areas relevant to Disney’s operations. Participants receive mentorship from Disney executives, potential investment, and the opportunity to explore pilot projects across Disney’s business units. The program will conclude with a Demo Day in November, hosted at Disney’s Burbank studios, where companies will showcase their technologies.

“The emergence of new technologies is having more impact on the entertainment industry than ever before,” said David Min, VP of Innovation, The Walt Disney Company. “With the Disney Accelerator program, we have a dedicated structure for Disney to embrace these technologies and create new storytelling experiences at the pace that our audiences expect.”

Disney and 3D Printing

Beyond its involvement in the Disney Accelerator Program, The Walt Disney Company has shown continued interest and investment in advances related to 3D printing. In 2017, Disney filed a patent describing a proprietary 3D printing method designed to produce objects that cannot be replicated through 3D scanning. The patent highlighted concerns about unauthorized reverse engineering of Disney’s characters and figurines—items that are especially popular within the 3D printing community. The patent not only reflected Disney’s efforts to protect its intellectual property but also indicated that the company was exploring 3D printing as a tool for manufacturing original models and products.

In addition to these developments, Disney Research has contributed to the physical realization of animated characters using 3D printing. Researchers collaborated with institutions such as MIT, ETH Zurich, and the University of Toronto to develop a method that combines 3D printed components with mechanized cables and joints to animate physical objects. Their work, presented in the paper titled “Designing Cable-Driven Actuation Networks for Kinematic Chains and Trees,” includes prototypes such as a puppet-like character, an animatronic hand, and a gripper.

