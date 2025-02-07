Gucci 3D Printed Footwear in SS25 Collection

Gucci, an Italian luxury label recognized for merging traditional craftsmanship with modern manufacturing, has introduced multiple Cub3d sneakers for its Spring Summer 2025 (SS25) line. Originally presented last year in a limited run of 20 pairs, the shoes now appear in five color options, including Purple, Grey, Black, Brown, and Grey-and-white.

The Cub3d sneaker combines Demetra and mesh in its upper construction. Gucci developed Demetra, a material composed of at least 70% vegetable-derived raw ingredients, including viscose, wood pulp, and bio-based polyurethane. A high-frequency technique is used to create additional texture. The bi-material sole features an EVA-filled interior for cushioning and a TPU exterior, with an Interlocking G pattern that forms a 3D effect. Other design elements include a fabric lining, lace-up closure, and a 1.8-inch low heel.

Cub3d at GUCCI SS25 show. Photo via Matteo Burzio.

Matteo Burzio, a footwear 3D designer at Gucci, described the digital workflow behind the design in a LinkedIn post. “The Gucci Cub3d Net pattern, developed in Rhino and Grasshopper and then applied to the volumes of the sneaker midsole, was also used in a more distorted way on the slip-ons. Stay tuned for more iterations.”

Rhino and Grasshopper are widely used parametric design software tools, allowing for precise adjustments to geometric patterns and structural details. Their application in footwear design suggests that Gucci utilized computational modeling to refine the midsole structure before manufacturing. This approach allowed designers to iterate rapidly on complex geometries and integrate digital aesthetics into the physical product. The technical process provided precise control over the pattern’s application, ensuring that both the midsole and slip-on variants maintained a coherent design language.

Gucci Cub3d Limited Edition. Photo via Gucci.

3D Printing Expands in Footwear Manufacturing

Nike, a global leader in sportswear, recently introduced the Air Max 1000, a sneaker developed using 3D printing for nearly all components except the air cushion. The design incorporates a single flexible material that varies in density across different sections, ensuring a firm outsole and a softer, more adaptable upper. The model was produced in partnership with Zellerfeld, a Berlin-based 3D printing company specializing in footwear production. A total of 1,000 pairs were made available through a raffle preorder.



Elsewhere, Syntilay, a footwear company integrating artificial intelligence with 3D printing, has developed a line of custom-fit slides using AI-generated 3D models. Designers produce sketch-based concepts, which are refined using AI platforms before being converted into digital 3D structures. Production is handled through Zellerfeld’s automated printing process, reducing assembly steps and eliminating traditional manufacturing constraints. The company offers sizing adjustments based on smartphone foot scans, which are integrated into the manufacturing workflow.

The Nike Air Max 1000 offers a bold and innovative design crafted with advanced additive manufacturing techniques. Photo via Nike.

3D Printing Industry is hosting a live webinar to preview the 2025 AMUG Conference. Join us and our guests on Wednesday, 12th February.

Ready to discover who won the 2024 3D Printing Industry Awards?

What will the future of 3D printing look like?

Which recent trends are driving the 3D printing industry, as highlighted by experts?

Subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter to stay updated with the latest news and insights.

Stay connected with the latest in 3D printing by following us on Twitter and Facebook, and don’t forget to subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry YouTube channel for more exclusive content.

Featured image shows the Gucci Cub3d Limited Edition. Photo via Gucci.