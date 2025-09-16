Griphoria by Alexander Wang: The Stiletto Reinvented Through 3D Printing

Designer Alexander Wang has introduced the Griphoria, a stiletto produced through 3D printing in partnership with on-demand design platform Hilos. Debuting in his spring 2026 collection, the shoe unites multiple resin densities into one form, featuring a seamlessly integrated outsole and heel—created without the need for molds, CAD files, or excess material.

“I have never done 3D printed footwear, this was my first time,” Wang said in an interview backstage after his show. “We have a little 3D printing machine in our office that we do mockups of heels or jewelry. But we always treated it as sort of a quick development tool. So, it’s nice to accomplish something like this shoe with essentially zero waste while also exploring more innovation.”

The design balances function and elegance, with features such as a micro-textured upper, a lattice footbed, and a structurally reinforced stiletto heel. “The design was really inspired by the contrast of something that felt all-terrain but also had the elegance and the delicate nature of a stiletto kitten heel,” Wang noted, adding that the shoe aligns with his collection’s theme of celebrating the complexity of the “alpha female.”

Griphoria, a stiletto produced through 3D printing. Photo via Alexander Wang.

AI and a Return to Signature Styles

Beyond footwear innovation, Wang’s spring 2026 collection also incorporated artificial intelligence. His team used AI tools during the creative and development process to streamline work, freeing the atelier to focus on craftsmanship. For post-show outreach, the brand partnered with AI-native fashion agent Gensmo to expand community access to products.

At the same time, Wang emphasized continuity with signature pieces. He described the return of the Zipper collection as central this season. “Zipper is an icon and core to our DNA,” noting its presence across accessories.

Zipper collection. Photo via Alexander Wang.

3D Printing’s Impact on Fashion Design

3D fashion printing is expanding the range of possibilities for designers, providing new tools and techniques that enhance durability, sustainability, and creativity in the industry.

In May, Harris Tweed, a Scottish textile brand, began working with the National Manufacturing Institute Scotland (NMIS) to integrate 3D printing technology into its traditional loom systems. The integration seeks to improve part accessibility and support the long-term sustainability of its weaving operations in the Outer Hebrides.

Elsewhere, the New York Embroidery Studio (NYES), a surface design studio specializing in embroidered designs and textile embellishments for high-profile events like the MET Gala, integrated the Stratasys J850 TechStyle, marketed as the world’s first additive manufacturing system designed for direct printing on textiles. This addition enables the studio to create detailed, tactile designs, improve workflow efficiency, and reduce material waste.

