Greater system flexibility in industrial 3D printing with KraussMaffei

KraussMaffei, a German manufacturer specializing in injection molding, extrusion, and reaction process machinery, will present its powerPrint Flex platform at Formnext 2025 in Frankfurt am Main from November 18 to 21. The system introduces modular, robot-based large-format 3D printing for industrial-scale component and tooling production. It extends the capabilities of KraussMaffei’s earlier powerPrint Plus closed system by enabling configurable manufacturing cells suited to multiple material and process requirements.

PowerPrint Flex combines KraussMaffei’s extrusion technology with a modular robotic setup that can be scaled or customized according to production needs. At Hall 12.1 / Booth E119, visitors will see the platform 3D print a carbon fiber–reinforced polycarbonate rear diffuser for a sports car. Large-format additive manufacturing allows rapid, mold-free fabrication of lightweight, thin-walled components with high dimensional accuracy. Immediate implementation of design changes reduces iteration time and material waste, providing an efficient route from concept to functional prototype.

Standard configuration includes a Comau N-170 six-axis robot and a 2,500 × 2,000 mm print bed capable of heating up to 180 °C, divided into 16 vacuum zones for plate fixation. KraussMaffei’s in-house extruder, printCore 35-25, delivers output rates from 30 to 70 kilograms per hour depending on the feed system. With a maximum melt temperature of 400 °C, the extruder can process high-performance and fiber-reinforced thermoplastics, including PEI (Ultem), PEEK, and carbon-filled polymers. This capacity enables the production of large, functional parts for applications requiring strength and thermal stability, such as automotive, aerospace, and toolmaking.

KraussMaffei’s PowerPrint Flex large-format 3D printing system. Photo via KraussMaffei.

PowerPrint Flex is operated through Siemens’ Sinumerik One control architecture, which synchronizes the robot’s motion paths for consistent material deposition. The open configuration supports integration of auxiliary systems such as rotary tables, milling centers, or finishing units, enabling combined additive and subtractive processes within a single cell. Modularity allows the platform to connect with existing digital production environments, aligning it with current industrial automation practices.

KraussMaffei’s expansion into additive manufacturing draws on decades of polymer-processing expertise. Its earlier powerPrint Plus model introduced a closed-chamber pellet extrusion system optimized for large-format thermoplastic parts. PowerPrint Flex builds on that foundation by emphasizing interoperability and scalability within hybrid manufacturing ecosystems. The company supports adopters through technical consulting, process optimization, and global service operations. These include material testing, training, and system integration to help manufacturers develop additive or hybrid workflows that meet specific production objectives.

PowerPrint Flex marks KraussMaffei’s move toward modular, robot-assisted additive systems that combine extrusion precision with automation flexibility. High throughput, broad material compatibility, and integration capability position it within a growing segment of industrial 3D printing solutions aimed at production-scale applications.

Close-up of KraussMaffei’s printCore 35-25 extruder. Photo via KraussMaffei.

KraussMaffei will present live demonstrations throughout Formnext 2025, highlighting its approach to scalable additive manufacturing for structural components and tooling.

Formnext 2025 highlights integration and industrial scale in additive manufacturing

UnionTech, a Chinese developer of stereolithography (SLA) equipment, will present its RSPro800 X and RA900 systems at Formnext 2025, expanding its industrial photopolymer range. The RSPro800 X employs four synchronized solid-state lasers to achieve up to 60 % faster build speeds within an 800 × 800 × 550 mm volume, while maintaining ±0.1 mm accuracy. The RA900, designed for tyre-mould production, delivers surface roughness of Ra ≤ 3.5 µm and compresses production cycles from several weeks to a few days.

Meanwhile, DN Solutions, formerly Doosan Machine Tools, will also showcase a hybrid manufacturing lineup that combines additive and subtractive processes. Its DLX 450 metal 3D printer offers a 450 × 450 × 450 mm build area, four Yb-fiber lasers, and a 7 m/s scanning speed for metals including titanium and aluminum alloys. The accompanying DVF 5000 2nd Gen 5-axis machining center enables precision finishing within the same production environment, using a 15,000 rpm spindle and 230 Nm of torque.

The DLX 450 metal 3D printer. Image via DN Solutions.

