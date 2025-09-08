Graphy Highlights Shape Memory Innovation Following IPO

Graphy Inc, a South Korea-based dental materials company, will present its Shape Memory Aligner (SMA) technology at the inaugural European Aligner Society (EAS) North American Forum in Seattle, Washington, on August 29–30. The meeting is the first independent academic event in the United States focused exclusively on aligner therapy.

Participation in the Seattle forum comes shortly after Graphy completed its initial public offering on the Korean Stock Exchange. Proceeds from the IPO are being directed toward photopolymer research, with development centered on improving aligner strength, durability, and biocompatibility while addressing toxicity linked to TPO-based materials.

As part of the event, the company will lead a workshop titled “The New Era of Shape Memory Aligners (SMA).” The session will focus on how shape-memory chemistry can reduce treatment times, increase precision in tooth movement, and improve patient comfort. “The North American Forum represents a defining moment for the industry, and for Graphy as a technology leader,” said Unseob Sim, CEO of Graphy Inc. “Our Shape Memory Aligner technology is not only a scientific breakthrough but also a commercially scalable solution that positions Graphy at the forefront of the global aligner market. By bridging scientific discovery with clinical application, we are setting a new standard for both patient outcomes and shareholder value.”

Executives from Graphy Inc celebrate the company’s listing on the Korean Stock Exchange. Photo via Graphy Inc.

The firm’s presence at the forum highlights a strategy to expand engagement with orthodontic specialists in North America. By participating in professional gatherings and showcasing material science developments, Graphy aims to increase recognition of its aligner technology in a market that is experiencing sustained growth.

Graphy’s focus on shape-memory polymers places it among companies advancing material science to influence orthodontic treatment. With financial backing from its IPO and new exposure to the U.S. orthodontics community, the company is positioning its technology for broader adoption.

Developments in dental 3D printing

Boston Micro Fabrication’s dental unit UltraThineer reported the treatment of a 36-year-old patient with bruxism, anterior misalignment, and discoloration using 16 no-prep 3D printed zirconia veneers. The procedure involved digital planning, shade trials, ultrasonic cleaning, hydrofluoric acid etching, silane priming, bonding resin, and cementation. Placement, occlusal adjustments, and radiographic verification were completed in about four hours. The patient was referred for a sleep study and prescribed an occlusal guard to protect the restorations.

In parallel, austrian ceramic 3D printing company Lithoz, together with dental manufacturer Ivoclar, presented a lithium disilicate material at LMT Lab Day Chicago. The material is based on IPS e.max powder and is processed with Lithoz’s Lithography-based Ceramic Manufacturing system. According to company data, a single CeraFab S65 Medical printer can produce up to 350 crowns or veneers per day, with restorations as thin as 0.3 mm. Additional displays included mandibular augmentations made from hydroxyapatite and tricalcium phosphate, as well as zirconia and alumina-toughened zirconia implants.

Post-treatment smile showing UltraThineer no-prep zirconia veneers with improved alignment, brightness, and symmetry. Photo via UltraThineer.

