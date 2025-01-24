GoEngineer expands North American market with new acquisition

3D software specialist and authorized Stratasys reseller GoEngineer has acquired CAD MicroSolutions, a Canadian engineering software, and 3D printing technologies reseller.

By bringing CAD MicroSolutions into its fold, GoEngineer seeks to strengthen its presence across North America, aiming to offer broader resources and support to an expanding customer base.

Operating within Canada, CAD MicroSolutions focuses on Dassault Systèmes products like SOLIDWORKS, 3DEXPERIENCE, and DraftSight, along with additional engineering tools. Its work has catered to various industries, delivering solutions tailored to modern engineering challenges, says the software specialist.

This move is beneficial for the Canadian reseller because joining forces with GoEngineer will provide it with access to greater resources and expertise, which is expected to enhance offerings for customers in Canada and beyond.

While the full financial and operational implications of the acquisition are not disclosed, customers stand to benefit from a wider range of tools and services supported by the combined expertise of both companies.

“We are excited to welcome CAD Micro into the GoEngineer family,” said Ken Coburn, President and CEO of GoEngineer. “Their dedication to customer success and technical expertise aligns perfectly with our mission to empower innovators. Together, we will continue to deliver industry-leading solutions and unparalleled support to engineers and designers across North America.”





GoEngineer logo. Image via GoEngineer.

What makes GoEngineer a trusted partner

Founded in 1984, GoEngineer provides software and engineering solutions to support innovation and product development. With over 30 years of experience, it has served industries including high tech, medical, machine design, and energy, offering tools from SOLIDWORKS, Stratasys, Formlabs, CAMWorks, and PLM.

“Joining forces with GoEngineer marks an exciting chapter for CAD Micro,” said Darren Gornall, President of CAD MicroSolutions. “Our shared values and commitment to customer success ensure a seamless transition and a stronger future for our customers and employees.”

Few years ago, FATHOM partnered with GoEngineer to advance the adoption of additive manufacturing across industries. This collaboration combined FATHOM’s expertise in prototyping, manufacturing services, and digital manufacturing technologies with GoEngineer’s CAD/CAM solutions and 3D printer sales.

As part of the partnership, GoEngineer managed FATHOM’s machine sales and customer support, while FATHOM addressed GoEngineer’s prototyping and manufacturing inquiries. Both companies worked together to help businesses adopt advanced tools and technologies to enhance product development and production processes.

In 2021, powder bed fusion (PBF) 3D printer manufacturer Xact Metal partnered with the 3D software specialist in an exclusive sales and service agreement. Covering the western United States, the deal brought Xact Metal’s cost-efficient metal 3D printers into GoEngineer’s product offerings, expanding its range of additive manufacturing solutions.

Coburn expressed that this move was intended to make high-quality metal 3D printing accessible in a cost-effective and sustainable manner. He highlighted that Xact Metal’s integration of PBF technology with advanced technologies could provide businesses with tools to excel in AM and gain a competitive edge in their respective industries.

GoEngineer’s 3D printing division. Photo via GoEngineer.

Acquisitions for increased AM adoption

Adding to the list of AM industry acquisitions, U.S.-based manufacturing company Wall Colmonoy acquired Canadian hard-facing solutions provider Indurate Alloys last year to boost its presence in the North American market.

In doing so, the deal brought Indurate Alloys’ expertise in advanced coating technologies, including HVOF, Plasma Spray, and Laser applications, into Wall Colmonoy’s portfolio. By integrating Indurate’s thermal spray products, vendor relationships, and established customer base, Wall Colmonoy aims to expand its offerings in wear resistance and corrosion protection solutions.

In other news, German large-format 3D printer manufacturer BigRep acquired HAGE3D to enhance its range of 3D printing solutions, covering low-to-high-temperature applications, and to expand its global presence. By combining their expertise, the two companies have increased their installed base to over 1,000 printers while advancing Fused Filament Fabrication (FFF) technology.

While financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed, the acquisition is intended to deliver versatile, large-scale 3D printing options and capitalize on trends such as digitalization and decentralized manufacturing.

Who won the 2024 3D Printing Industry Awards?

All the news from Formnext 2024.

To stay up to date with the latest 3D printing news, don’t forget to subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter or follow us on Twitter, or like our page on Facebook.

While you’re here, why not subscribe to our Youtube channel? Featuring discussion, debriefs, video shorts, and webinar replays.

Featured image shows GoEngineer’s 3D printing division. Photo via GoEngineer.