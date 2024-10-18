GM Ventures Invests $10 Million in Forge Nano to Advance Battery Technology

GM Ventures has announced a $10 million investment in Forge Nano, a materials science company specializing in atomic layer deposition (ALD). This strategic partnership focuses on developing advanced battery materials to enhance the performance and lower the cost of electric vehicle (EV) batteries. The collaboration focuses on utilizing Forge Nano’s Atomic Armor technology to apply thin-film coatings that enhance battery chemistry and structure at the atomic level, thereby boosting performance and reducing production costs.

Atomic layer deposition is a surface engineering technique that applies ultra-thin coatings to materials, enabling precise control over their chemical and structural properties; Atomic Armor technology employs ALD to develop thin-film coatings for GM’s lithium-ion batteries, particularly targeting the cathodes—the most expensive component of battery cells.

These coatings are designed to improve the durability and efficiency of battery materials, leading to increased battery performance and lower production costs. Additionally, Forge Nano will establish a facility in Thornton, Colorado, to build prototype lithium-ion battery cells, demonstrating the capabilities of its technology in enhancing battery longevity, energy density, and overall performance.

Forge Nano’s ALD technology showcasing battery performance improvements in energy density, charge speed, and safety. Image via Forge Nano.

Anirvan Coomer, Managing Director of GM Ventures, stated, “GM Ventures’ primary goal is to bring disruptive technology into the GM ecosystem to improve products and processes. Forge Nano’s Atomic Armor technology has game-changing potential for our battery materials. They have already demonstrated the ability to expand cathode capabilities, which is the most expensive battery cell component. This could unlock benefits for both customers and the business.”

Paul Lichty, CEO of Forge Nano, added, “Forge Nano’s mission is to make better materials for a better world. General Motors’ investment will allow us to further enhance battery material performance and durability, while allowing us to expand our footprint in other key areas – like semiconductors. We look forward to working closely with GM to enhance battery cell performance for future electric vehicles.”

Forge Nano’s Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) system designed for high-precision material coatings at the nanoscale. Photo via Forge Nano.

Global Advancements in Additive Manufacturing and Strategic Acquisitions

Titomic, an Australian additive manufacturing company, has secured a $30 million equity placement to begin 3D printing missile components in the United States. The funds will support the establishment of a new operational headquarters and manufacturing facility in Huntsville, Alabama, the expansion includes developing cold spray additive manufacturing capabilities and appointing Jim Simpson as the new CEO to lead the north american strategy.

Meanwhile, Israeli electronics 3D printer manufacturer Nano Dimension received stockholder approval in September 2024 to acquire Desktop Metal. Valued at $183 million, the acquisition is part of Nano Dimension’s strategy to consolidate its presence in the additive manufacturing sector. Combined with a planned acquisition of Markforged Holding Corporation, these moves could generate $340 million in revenue based on 2023 performance, highlighting a trend of consolidation aimed at enhancing production capabilities and market reach in advanced manufacturing technologies.

A suite of Desktop Metal-3D printed parts at the RAPID+TCT trade show. Photo via Desktop Metal.

What will the future of 3D printing look like?

Which recent trends are driving the 3D printing industry, as highlighted by experts?

