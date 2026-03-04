GLS and APES launch advanced semiconductor packaging partnership in New York

Great Lakes Semiconductor (GLS), a U.S.-based semiconductor developer, and Advanced Printed Electronic Solutions (APES), an additive manufactured electronics company headquartered in Fishkill, New York, have announced a strategic partnership to develop advanced semiconductor packaging and heterogeneous integration capabilities. The initiative will begin operations at the APES laboratory in Fishkill, NY, with plans to transition to GLS facilities in the third quarter of 2026.

The collaboration combines GLS’s proprietary semiconductor fabrication processes with APES’s additive manufactured electronics (AME) platforms. The companies aim to deliver integrated design-to-manufacturing services covering early concept design, prototyping, batch production, and scaled manufacturing of semiconductor and sensor devices.

Dr. Richard Thurston, CEO of GLS, and Richard Neill, CEO of APES. Image via Advanced Printed Electronic Solutions.

Integrating chip fabrication with additive electronics

According to Dr. Richard Thurston, CEO of GLS, the partnership integrates the company’s modular ChipForge semiconductor platform with APES’s packaging and electronics capabilities within a unified manufacturing workflow. The model is designed to support domestic, end-to-end chip production across low- through high-volume applications.

GLS’s Fab-as-a-Service (FaaS) model will operate alongside APES’s Matrix6D platform, described as a software-defined, AI-driven swarm manufacturing system. The companies state that the integration will enable semiconductor and sensor devices fabricated through ChipForge to be embedded directly into rigid or flexible 3D structural substrates.

Dr. Rich Neill, CEO of APES, said the approach supports applications in autonomous vehicles, medical devices, robotics, electronic assemblies, and commercial and defense systems. The platform can accommodate various substrate types and geometries, including multi-chiplet and sensor integrations.

Phased implementation model

Operations will initially be based at APES’s Fishkill facility. The companies plan to transition research, development, and manufacturing activities to GLS facilities by Q3 2026.

The long-term objective is to co-locate research and development, chip fabrication, and back-end package integration within a single operational footprint. Once validated, GLS intends to replicate the model at additional domestic and international sites.

About the companies

Great Lakes Semiconductor, co-founded by Dr. Richard L. Thurston and Jim Bark, is developing semiconductor fabrication and integration facilities in Fishkill, NY. The company plans to establish a pocket fab for prototype and small-lot production and build a full-scale 200 mm semiconductor manufacturing facility.

Advanced Printed Electronic Solutions, founded by Dr. Rich Neill, develops additive manufacturing platforms for electronics production, combining AME, automation, and AI-driven manufacturing systems.

Packaging as the new integration layer

Advanced packaging now carries a growing share of complexity in semiconductor design. Integrating logic, sensors, and specialized components within compact packages increases demands on interconnect density, routing precision, thermal management, and substrate design.

Recent additive manufacturing developments reflect this shift. Examples include Electroninks’s silver ink platform, which targets fine-feature conductive routing for advanced chip packaging, and a multi-material 3D printing method for semiconductor packaging demonstrated by researchers at the University of Texas at Austin. Within this landscape, the GLS–APES partnership centers on integration architecture, embedding fabricated semiconductors into structural substrates where packaging design increasingly shapes device capability.

3D Printing Industry is inviting speakers for its 2026 Additive Manufacturing Applications (AMA) series, covering Energy, Healthcare, Automotive and Mobility, Aerospace, Space and Defense, and Software. Each online event focuses on real production deployments, qualification, and supply chain integration. Practitioners interested in contributing can complete the call for speakers form here.

To stay up to date with the latest 3D printing news, don’t forget to subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter or follow us on LinkedIn.Explore the full Future of 3D Printing and Executive Survey series from 3D Printing Industry, featuring perspectives from CEOs, engineers, and industry leaders on the industrialization of additive manufacturing, 3D printing industry trends 2026, qualification, supply chains, and additive manufacturing industry analysis.

Feature image shows Dr. Richard Thurston, CEO of GLS, and Richard Neill, CEO of APES. Image via Advanced Printed Electronic Solutions.