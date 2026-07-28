GKN Aerospace Provides ‘Innovative Support’ to GTF Repairs with DED

GKN Aerospace has won a series of multi-year repair contracts from Pratt & Whitney covering more than 20 component types across the geared turbofan (GTF) engine family.

The agreements run 5 to 10 years and distribute work across GKN facilities in Sweden, Malaysia, and the United States.

The contract scope is broad, spanning engine cases, structures, and rotating parts. But what distinguishes these awards from a routine MRO agreement is the repair technology embedded within them. GKN is deploying directed energy deposition (DED), an additive manufacturing process, to restore engine components that conventional methods cannot salvage.

Gerald Coste, SVP Repair Solutions, said, “These awards represent a significant milestone in our long-standing relationship with Pratt & Whitney. By deploying advanced technologies like Directed Energy Deposition in Sweden and expanding our composite and coating capabilities in Malaysia and San Diego, we are not only strengthening our position in next-generation repair solutions but also ensuring we deliver localised, innovative support to the global GTF customer base right where they need it.”

Large-scale aircraft engine component produced at the GKN Aerospace’s Trollhättan facility in Sweden. Photo via GKN Aerospace.

Dividing Complex Repairs by Capability

According to the company’s announcement, a specific PW1500G/PW1900G repair contract has been split between GKN’s Trollhättan, Sweden, and Johor, Malaysia, facilities. The division is intentional. Each site brings different technical capabilities to the program, and the structure allows GKN to offer regionally distributed repair solutions across Pratt & Whitney’s global GTF operator base.

The Trollhättan site will handle Exit Guide Vane (EGV) stator repairs using DED. The process deposits new material onto worn component features with high precision, rebuilding geometry on parts that would otherwise be scrapped under legacy repair techniques. For an engine program contending with elevated MRO demand, the gap between repairing a part and replacing it has real consequences for turnaround time, cost, and supply chain pressure.

GKN’s Johor facility is taking on stator and stator assembly component repairs, drawing on a rapidly growing technical workforce in the Asia-Pacific region. The site is also extending into next-generation composite fan blade repairs, broadening its share of GTF aftermarket work as the installed fleet ages. In San Diego, GKN has expanded its capabilities to include thermal coating applications and advanced ultrasonic shot peening, a surface treatment process that strengthens components against fatigue and wear.

The three-continent structure reflects a pattern increasingly visible across aerospace MRO, with operators and OEMs distributing specialized repair capabilities regionally rather than concentrating them in a single facility.

What DED Changes in Engine Repair

As the GTF installed base has grown, so has aftermarket demand, and with it the volume of components accumulating flight cycles and approaching the wear limits of conventional repair processes. At that point, the question shifts from where repairs are performed to what repair methods can actually recover the part.

The significance of these contracts lies in the repair method itself. Some conventional repair processes generate heat-affected zones that limit how extensively worn superalloy engine components can be restored without affecting their metallurgical properties. Once wear exceeds those limits, components may need to be replaced.

DED uses a more controlled heat input to rebuild worn features while maintaining the integrity of the repaired region, allowing components that would otherwise be scrapped to be returned to service. Pratt & Whitney has already validated the approach for GTF structural case repairs, reporting process time reductions of more than 60% and estimating it could recover around $100 million worth of parts over five years.

Pratt & Whitney has developed a new solution that will enable repair to GTF structural case features using a 3D printing method known as Directed Energy Deposition. Photo via Pratt & Whitney.

Against that backdrop, GKN’s 5-to-10-year agreements suggest DED-based repair is being incorporated into long-term GTF aftermarket support rather than being evaluated as a limited program. That, in turn, helps reduce demand for newly manufactured replacement parts while easing pressure on production capacity and the broader supply chain.

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Featured image shows a directed energy deposition (DED) process in operation. Photo via GKN Aerospace.