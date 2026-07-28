Aerospace

GKN Aerospace Provides ‘Innovative Support’ to GTF Repairs with DED

A directed energy deposition (DED) process in operation. Photo via GKN Aerospace.
Ada Shaikhnag

With a background in journalism, Ada has a keen interest in frontier technology and its application in the wider world. Ada reports on aspects of 3D printing ranging from aerospace and automotive to medical and dental.

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