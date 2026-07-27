Aerospace

GKN Aerospace and Pratt & Whitney to 3D print a full-scale F135 engine case

F135 engine cases. Photo via GKN.
Paloma Duran

Paloma Duran holds a BA in International Relations and an MA in Journalism. Specializing in writing, podcasting, and content and event creation, she works across politics, energy, mining, and technology. With a passion for global trends, Paloma is particularly interested in the impact of technology like 3D printing on shaping our future.

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