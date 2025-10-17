Germany’s innovative DREIHAUS housing project uses materials cutting CO₂ by 30%

Real estate developer KRAUS GRUPPE has begun construction on a residential project in Heidelberg using 3D printing technology to build multi story apartment buildings.

Known as DREIHAUS, the project is being developed in partnership with PERI 3D Construction and Korte Hoffmann Gebäudedruck, and aims to demonstrate how additive manufacturing can move from small scale prototypes to standard construction practice. The development is designed as a scalable model for a three story apartment complex, enabling more sustainable, efficient, and resource conscious housing.

“We are committed to creating real solutions for decarbonising the built environment and advancing sustainable innovation together with our partners,” says Dr. Dominik von Achten, CEO of Heidelberg Materials.

Construction site of the DREIHAUS 3D printed housing project in Heidelberg, featuring Heidelberg Materials equipment. Photo via Agg-Net.

A test bed for low carbon materials

The DREIHAUS project also serves as a live testbed for low carbon building materials developed by Heidelberg Materials. Two of the three buildings will be printed using evoBuild, a recyclable and low carbon material designed specifically for sustainable construction.

According to Heidelberg Materials, all evoBuild products meet strict environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria and must demonstrate at least a 30% reduction in CO₂ emissions compared to traditional materials, translating to ≤552 kg CO₂ per tonne of cementitious material. The evoBuild range includes low carbon, circular, and hybrid materials, combining reduced carbon intensity with recycled content and resource efficiency.

Heidelberg Materials developed the evoBuild 3D printable mix to use less material, generate less waste, and be fully recyclable, making it ideal for additive manufacturing. By integrating recycled aggregates and optimizing binder composition, evoBuild enables efficient construction while supporting a circular economy within the building sector.

The third DREIHAUS building will employ evoZero, the world’s first carbon captured net zero cement, produced at Heidelberg Materials’ Brevik plant in Norway. Described as the first of its kind globally, the facility captures 400,000 t CO₂ annually, representing half of the plant’s total emissions through large scale amine based carbon capture and storage (CCS) technology.

evoZero is distinguished by its traceable carbon accounting system, which uses a blockchain based verification process to ensure each tonne of captured CO₂ is counted only once. This transparency allows construction partners to verify the climate credentials of every delivery.

This marks the first ever use of evoZero in Germany, positioning DREIHAUS as a flagship example of climate neutral construction and the integration of advanced CCS technology into everyday building materials.

“With the German premiere of evoZero, the world’s first carbon captured cement, we are ringing in a new era of sustainable construction today in Heidelberg and across the country,” added the CEO.

Heidelberg Materials views DREIHAUS as an opportunity to evaluate the performance of its sustainable materials under real world conditions. The company aims to generate over 50% of its global revenue from sustainable products by 2030 and reduce its net CO₂ emissions per tonne of cementitious material below 400 kg.

Meanwhile, KRAUSGRUPPE and its partners will analyze whether 3D printing can meet the quality, cost, and speed requirements needed to make it a mainstream construction method. By optimizing material use and reducing on site noise, dust, and waste, 3D printing could significantly lower both the environmental and logistical impact of urban development.

The project is also the first in Germany to use Heidelberg Materials’ carbon captured evoZero cement. Photo via Agg-Net.

Low-carbon construction 3D printing practices

Low-carbon construction using 3D printing is gaining traction as it minimizes waste and emissions through optimized material use, sustainable materials, and reduced energy consumption.

Last year, US-based 3D printing firm ICON announced a new housing development in Wimberley Springs, Austin, Texas, featuring eight energy-efficient single-family homes designed using its digital architecture catalog.

Each 3D printed home uses high-thermal-performance concrete to maintain stable indoor temperatures with minimal heating or cooling demand. Certified to the EnergyStar standard with a Home Energy Rating System (HERS) rating of 40-55, the homes are 45-60% more energy efficient than typical new builds. ICON said its use of low-carbon CarbonX material, combined with its robotic wall system, delivers a low carbon footprint construction process.

Elsewhere, Versarien partnered with Balfour Beatty to develop low-carbon 3D printable mortars that improve sustainability and efficiency in civil construction. Over the 12-month project, the companies created graphene-infused mixes using Versarien’s Cementene admixture to reduce cement content and associated emissions.

Balfour Beatty’s Highways division tested the material’s durability and cost-effectiveness against conventional mortars, while the partnership built a UK-based supply chain and worked with local and external partners to ensure regulatory compliance and market readiness.

