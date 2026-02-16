Germany Funds Titanium Aluminide Additive Reactors to Advance Hydrogen Mobility

On February 10, 2026, Matthias Hauer, German Parliamentary State Secretary at the Federal Ministry of Research, Technology and Space (BMFTR), formally handed over the funding approval for the InnoWaerm project, coordinated by the Fraunhofer Institute for Laser Technology ILT with technical support from Fraunhofer IMM. Backed with around €1.5 million through the BMFTR’s VIP+ validation program, the initiative aims to fast-track advanced scientific research into practical, commercially viable hydrogen technologies.

Group photo of the funding approval ceremony for the InnoWaerm project at Fraunhofer ILT with representatives from research, politics, and project partners. Photo via Fraunhofer ILT.

InnoWaerm focuses on developing titanium aluminide reactors and heat exchangers that are both lightweight and capable of withstanding high temperatures, designed specifically for mobile applications such as aircraft and heavy-duty trucks. The initiative encompasses traditional heat exchangers for efficient energy management as well as compact microreactors that generate hydrogen directly from liquid carriers like methanol or ammonia, supplying fuel for on-board propulsion.

“With the High-Tech Agenda Germany, we are setting clear research and economic policy impulses for Germany as a location for innovation. The goal is to systematically transfer scientific excellence into marketable technologies and societal applications,” said Matthias Hauer. “The BMFTR’s VIP+ validation funding program creates a reliable bridge between research and value creation – open to all topics and exploitation paths. The VIP+ funded project InnoWaerm demonstrates this impressively and will make an important contribution to competitive and sustainable mobility of the future with its innovative manufacturing process. I wish the project team the greatest possible success.”

Engineering Lightweight Reactors for Mobile Hydrogen

Over the 24-month project, Fraunhofer ILT and Fraunhofer IMM will integrate advanced materials engineering with expertise in hydrogen system technologies.

At the core of the research is titanium aluminide, an intermetallic alloy known for its low density, high temperature stability, and corrosion resistance. However, its brittleness has historically limited its manufacturability. To address this, ILT researchers further refined a laser powder bed fusion (LPBF) process, introducing a specialized preheating strategy to enable stable processing of the material.

Titanium aluminide reactors. Photo via Fraunhofer ILT.

“Titanium aluminide belongs to the intermetallic phases. It combines properties of metallic and ceramic materials. The unusual alloy is extremely lightweight, heat-resistant, but also brittle and difficult to process,” explained project lead Andreas Vogelpoth. “That’s why it was hardly usable for complex components until now. With our new preheating technique in the laser melting process, we can now change that. This makes it possible to produce microstructured reactors that are light enough for use in mobile applications, from aircraft to agricultural machinery.”

Aviation and Heavy Mobility in Focus

Aviation represents a primary application area for the project. In aircraft design, minimizing mass while meeting strict safety and performance requirements is critical. The InnoWaerm reactors are designed to generate hydrogen on board by converting liquid carriers such as methanol or ammonia. This approach reduces reliance on high-pressure gaseous hydrogen storage and could simplify integration within aircraft structures.

The technology is also suited to hybrid propulsion concepts that combine fuel cells with chemical energy carriers. Beyond aviation, the system could support decarbonization in heavy-duty transport and large agricultural machinery—segments where battery-electric solutions face limitations due to weight and energy density constraints.

In the next phase, the project team plans to validate the reactors under realistic operating conditions and demonstrate industrial scalability. By linking advanced additive manufacturing with hydrogen system integration, InnoWaerm aims to contribute to climate-neutral mobility solutions across multiple high-load sectors.

Dr Gunther Kolb, Head of Decentralized and Mobile Hydrogen Technologies at Fraunhofer IMM (left), Parliamentary State Secretary Matthias Hauer (BMFTR), and Andreas Vogelpoth, InnoWaerm Project Lead at Fraunhofer ILT, during the official funding approval ceremony. Photo via Fraunhofer ILT.

Limits and Challenges

The InnoWaerm project faces several technical and industrial challenges. Titanium aluminide’s brittleness remains a core constraint despite the refined LPBF preheating strategy; ensuring consistent material integrity across complex microstructured geometries is critical for both safety and performance. High-temperature operation, cyclic thermal loads, and integration with fuel cells or chemical carriers introduce additional stress on components, requiring rigorous testing to validate reliability under real-world conditions.

Industrial scalability is another key hurdle. Producing lightweight, high-temperature-resistant reactors in sufficient volume for aircraft, heavy trucks, or agricultural machinery demands repeatable additive manufacturing processes, robust quality control, and post-processing strategies compatible with brittle intermetallic alloys. Certification pathways for hydrogen-powered mobile systems add regulatory complexity, as aviation and transport authorities require extensive proof of structural and chemical safety before adoption.

Additive Hydrogen Projects

Governments and industry consortia are backing hydrogen and additive manufacturing projects because they tackle the same core technical constraints: producing compact, lightweight, and thermally efficient components that conventional manufacturing cannot deliver at scale.

For example, Lithoz has developed aluminium nitride heat exchangers with 3D printing for hydrogen‑electric propulsion systems in megawatt‑class aircraft. These parts use complex internal geometries to maximize thermal management while minimizing mass, an essential outcome for decarbonizing aviation propulsion under the EU‑funded TRIATHLON programme.

Similar motivations underpin other efforts: Conflux Technology is working with Airbus on AM heat exchangers for hydrogen fuel‑cell systems in the ZEROe aircraft initiative, which targets a commercially viable, fully electric, hydrogen-powered airliner.

The 3D Printing Industry Awards are back. Make your nominations now.

Do you operate a 3D printing start-up? Reach readers, potential investors, and customers with the 3D Printing Industry Start-up of Year competition.

To stay up to date with the latest 3D printing news, don’t forget to subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter or follow us on Linkedin.

Featured image shows Titanium aluminide reactors. Photo via Fraunhofer ILT.