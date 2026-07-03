German Machine Tool Orders Rise 15 Percent Amid Cautious Optimism

Germany’s machine tool industry recorded a 15 percent increase in incoming orders during Q1 2026, according to the German Machine Tool Builders’ Association (VDW). The uptick follows three consecutive years of decline for the sector, though production, exports, and employment all continued to fall over the same period.

“The situation appears to have bottomed out – however, we are nowhere near to reversing the trend. The coming months will show whether the recovery is more permanent,” said Bernhard Geis, Head of Economics and Statistics at VDW.

Domestic orders climbed 18 percent while foreign orders rose 14 percent, contributing almost equally to the overall increase. VDW noted that the comparison base for these figures, particularly in the domestic market, was weak to begin with. Ad hoc orders and project business drove much of the growth, without a broader recovery in underlying demand. Service and retrofit work continued to provide stability for manufacturers.

Performance varied sharply by sector. Aviation, defense, medical technology, and electronics posted gains, while metal processing, mechanical engineering, and the automotive and supplier industries remained weak. VDW cited the conflict in the Middle East as a factor adding uncertainty, raising costs, and discouraging investment.

Production and Exports Fall as Regional Gaps Widen

Production declined 11 percent in Q1 2026 to 2.8 billion euros. Domestic sales dropped 13 percent, a steeper fall than the 10 percent decline in exports. Regional performance diverged considerably: the US market grew 8 percent, while Europe fell 11 percent.

Exports to Asia dropped 18 percent overall, driven largely by a 32 percent collapse in exports to China. Against aggressive pricing competition, German manufacturers with local production capacity are increasingly adopting a “Local for Local” approach. India moved up to become the third largest export market for the sector, reflecting stronger growth there.

Imports fell 8 percent in Q1 2026, a smaller decline than domestic sales, though still a sign of weakness in the German market. Japanese manufacturers were an exception, increasing their sales in Germany during the period. Domestic consumption overall dropped 10 percent, underscoring continued weakness in German investment activity.

Employment Contracts as Capacity Utilization Slides

Capacity utilization at machine tool companies fell further to 73 percent. Employment figures reflected the resulting adjustments: the industry employed 60,600 people in March, down nearly 9 percent from the same month the previous year.

Geis said the Q1 2026 order increase was a key indicator but not confirmation of a turnaround, adding that a sustained upward trend would require stronger investment confidence and more predictable economic conditions.

VDW describes the machine tool industry as one of the five largest fields of mechanical engineering in Germany, supplying production technology for metalworking across industrial sectors. In 2025, companies with more than 50 employees in the sector, totaling around 64,500 workers, produced machines and services valued at approximately 13.8 billion euros.

Large container vessel with cranes at the open sea or ocean. Photo via VDW.

A Recovery Window VDW Flagged Last Year

VDW’s Q1 2026 order data follows last year’s report covering Q2 2025, which showed domestic orders down 14 percent year on year and total orders flat. At the time, the association pushed its recovery timeline further out rather than pointing to any near-term upturn.

VDW Executive Director Markus Heering said in that August 2025 report that the recovery of the machine tool industry had “been put back once again,” and that a return to stable growth was not expected before 2026. The timing of the current Q1 2026 order increase is consistent with that earlier projection.

The same report noted that Germany’s ifo business climate index and the international Purchasing Managers’ Index signaled a bottoming out of the industrial slump months before VDW’s own order data reflected it. That lag between broader sentiment indicators and VDW’s figures appears again in the current data, where a 15 percent order increase is arriving alongside continued declines in production and employment.

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Featured image shows German machine tool orders, 2014-2026: downturn bottoms out, Q1 2026 up 15% Y/Y. Image via VDW.