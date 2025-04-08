Geomagic Suite now officially integrated Into Hexagon

Swedish software developer Hexagon has wrapped up its acquisition of the Geomagic software business from US-based 3D printer OEM 3D Systems in a deal worth $123 million.

With expected net proceeds of approximately $100 million, 3D Systems plans to strengthen its balance sheet and channel investments into growth and profitability initiatives. The US-based OEM will continue to prioritize 3D Sprint, 3DXpert, and the Oqton Industrial Manufacturing Operating System, key in the metal and polymer 3D printing adoption.

Having brought Geomagic under its Manufacturing Intelligence division, Hexagon is adding a suite of widely used tools aimed at enhancing productivity for users handling 3D measurement data across product lifecycle and CAD workflows. The move is set to complement Hexagon’s presence in industries like mining, construction, and more.

Hexagon plans to keep the Geomagic software accessible to global customers, with continued support for importing CAD and Product Manufacturing Information (PMI) data from popular platforms such as Dassault CATIA, PTC Creo, Autodesk Inventor, Siemens NX, and Dassault SOLIDWORKS.

In a press release, Josh Weiss, President at Hexagon’s Manufacturing Intelligence division said, “We will continue to support all hardware and software partnerships for Geomagic customers. We will invest in developing and supporting this software with our considerable expertise and IP to offer our portable metrology device users greater productivity and new capabilities.”

Geomagic Control X user interface. Image via SMARTTECH.

Novel features of the Geomagic suite

Following Geomagic’s acquisition by 3D Systems for $55 million in cash, the Geomagic suite expanded its capabilities from measurement and quality control to mesh and surface model creation and parametric scan-to-CAD workflows.

Designed to simplify reverse engineering, the software is compatible with an array of 3D scanners and portable coordinate measuring machines (CMMs), including optical, laser, and LiDAR devices from various suppliers.

A standout tool in the lineup Geomagic Design X offers an extensive scan-to-CAD solution built for reverse engineering and digital documentation of physical parts. Its guided workflows and automated mesh-to-surface features streamline tasks like mold and die manufacturing, making the process feel intuitive and efficient.

Meanwhile, Geomagic Control X brings a robust 3D scan-based inspection experience to users across various industries. Paired with validation from standards organizations such as the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), Physikalisch-Technische Bundesanstalt (PBT), and National Physical Laboratory (NPL), the software’s workflow automation capabilities aim to simplify the analysis of scan data and accelerate report generation.

Hexagon plans to further strengthen Control X by integrating its own Geometric Dimensioning and Tolerancing (GD&T) libraries, enhancing functionality for users looking to verify complex designs with accuracy.

“Doing reports can be very painful, so I looked through the tools Geomagic Control X had to offer and discovered the reporting functionality. It reduced the time I spend on reporting by around 70%. Before I needed about eight hours to make the report, and with Geomagic Control X it takes just three,” said Hazim Abueideh, Quality Control Analyst, air up GmbH.

Rounding out the suite, Geomagic for SOLIDWORKS allows users to process scan data directly within the familiar SOLIDWORKS environment, while Geomagic Wrap delivers fast Non-Uniform Rational B-Splines (NURBS) surface creation from extensive point clouds and meshes.

Moreover, Geomagic Freeform adds another layer of capability, offering organic design solutions that find use in areas like personalized healthcare, orthotics, prosthetics, and industrial design.

That said, Hexagon’s hardware customers are to benefit from the new integrated reverse engineering and metrology features, especially with direct scanning support from devices like the SmartScan VR800, ATLASCAN Max, and MARVELSCAN.

Geomagic Design X software. Image via 3D Systems.

Hexagon’s software acquisitions

Before Geomagic, Hexagon diversified its software portfolio by acquiring other companies in the software space.

In 2023, the Swedish developer completed its acquisition of CADS Additive, a metal AM software specialist. The move brings CADS Additive’s tools for build preparation and slicing under Hexagon’s Manufacturing Intelligence Division, enhancing powder bed fusion 3D printing workflows by optimizing orientation and support structures.

Already integrated with Hexagon’s Nexus platform and Simufact Additive software, CADS Additive aimed to streamline manufacturing processes and improve efficiency. Hexagon viewed the acquisition as a way to boost collaboration, reduce waste, and support customers moving from prototyping to full-scale production.

Few years before this, Hexagon acquired German software provider AMendate to enhance its Smart Factory solutions by improving workflow efficiency and reducing time-to-print. Integrated into Hexagon’s MSC Software division, AMendate’s generative design technology, which produces lightweight, organically shaped parts, aligned well with MSC’s focus on developing specialized software for additive manufacturing.

At the time, the Swedish developer viewed the acquisition as an opportunity to offer more streamlined, cost-effective solutions for producing complex components through its established simulation platforms, including Simufact and MSC Apex.

What 3D printing trends should you watch out for in 2025?

How is the future of 3D printing shaping up?

To stay up to date with the latest 3D printing news, don’t forget to subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter or follow us on Twitter, or like our page on Facebook.

While you’re here, why not subscribe to our Youtube channel? Featuring discussion, debriefs, video shorts, and webinar replays.

Featured image shows Geomagic Design X software. Image via 3D Systems.