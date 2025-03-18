GE Aerospace $1 Billion Investment to Expand U.S. Manufacturing in 2025

GE Aerospace, a global leader in aircraft propulsion and engine manufacturing, will invest nearly $1 billion in its U.S. factories and supply chain in 2025. The initiative, nearly double last year’s commitment, is intended to increase manufacturing capacity, enhance engine safety and quality, and support the development of advanced aerospace materials. The investment will impact more than two dozen communities across 16 states.

A significant portion of the investment—$500 million—will go toward expanding production and assembly capabilities for the narrowbody CFM LEAP engine, produced through a joint venture between GE Aerospace and Safran Aircraft Engines. Deliveries of these engines are expected to rise by 15-20% in 2025. Facility upgrades and additional equipment will be installed at several locations, including a $113 million investment in Greater Cincinnati to enhance commercial and military engine production, a $70 million expansion in Muskegon, Michigan, to manufacture hot-section engine components, and $16 million and $5 million for facilities in Durham, North Carolina, and Lafayette, Indiana, respectively, to support commercial engine assembly.

In addition, $200 million will be allocated to military engine production. GE Aerospace is preparing for large-scale manufacturing of the T901 engine for Black Hawk and Apache helicopters, with investments directed at sites in Lynn, Massachusetts, and Madisonville, Kentucky. The company continues to produce propulsion systems for U.S. military aircraft, with engines powering two out of three U.S. military combat and helicopter aircraft.

An artist’s interpretation of a hypersonic vehicle. Image via GE Aerospace.

More than $100 million will be directed toward scaling production of next-generation aerospace materials, including ceramic matrix composites (CMCs) and additive manufacturing technologies such as 3D printing. These materials improve fuel efficiency and durability, allowing for higher operating temperatures and reduced engine weight.

Facilities in Auburn, Alabama, and West Chester, Ohio, will receive $51 million and $14 million, respectively, for expanded 3D printing capacity, industrial furnace installations, and additional manufacturing equipment. In Huntsville, Alabama, a $22 million investment will fund new machines for CMC material production, while Asheville, North Carolina, will receive $20 million for additional equipment to produce CMC engine components and high-precision metal shaping machines. Batesville, Mississippi, will see an $11 million investment in inspection technology, industrial ovens, and precision machining tools.

Hiring efforts are also increasing, with GE Aerospace planning to add around 5,000 new employees in 2025. This follows the company’s hiring of more than 900 engineers and 1,000 manufacturing workers in 2024. In addition to direct hiring, GE Aerospace and its foundation have contributed $2.3 million toward workforce development programs across multiple communities.

With an installed base of approximately 45,000 commercial and 25,000 military aircraft engines, GE Aerospace plays a significant role in global aviation. Engines developed by the company and its joint ventures power three out of four commercial flights worldwide.

GE Aerospace Logo. Image via GE Aerospace.

Aerospace Investment in Additive Manufacturing

Sintavia, an additive manufacturing service provider specializing in aerospace components, received a $10 million investment from the Stifel North Atlantic AM-Forward Fund, a program aimed at expanding additive technology in U.S. aerospace and defense manufacturing. This follows Sintavia’s $25 million expansion plan announced in April 2024, which funded new large-format 3D printers, post-processing equipment, and component testing capabilities. As part of the expansion, the company secured a contract with the U.S. Department of Defense to develop 3D printed hypersonic propulsion components.

In Ohio, a newly established Aerospace and Defense Innovation Hub in Youngstown received $26 million from the state’s Innovation Hubs Program, with an additional $36 million from local, federal, and private sources. The initiative is focused on research and workforce development in additive manufacturing for defense and aerospace applications. Youngstown has been a center for additive manufacturing, with America Makes playing a key role in promoting 3D printing advancements in the region. The facility is expected to generate 450 jobs by 2029 and increase state revenue by $161.6 million.

Sintavia’s Team. Photo via: Sintavia

Ready to discover who won the 2024 3D Printing Industry Awards?

Subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter to stay updated with the latest news and insights.

Featured image shows GE Aerospace Logo. Image via GE Aerospace.