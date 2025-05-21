Gastronology scales up unique 3D printed meals for dysphagia patients

Dutch food 3D printing company Gastronology has begun large-scale production of 3D printed meals designed for people with dysphagia, a condition that makes chewing and swallowing difficult.

Working with contract manufacturer Budelfood B.V. in Poortvliet, the Dutch company rolled out its first industrial batches in April last year. Branded as Dysphalicious, these meals were initially supplied to hospitals and healthcare institutions.

Following increased demand from home users and caregivers, Gastronology has expanded access to its meals through online delivery platform QSTA, where orders can be placed at any time. Products are delivered frozen in boxes containing 20 or 22 portions, each weighing 50 g. A specially designed plate and matching lid, required for proper preparation, can be purchased alongside the meals.

“This has numerous positive effects on their physical and mental well-being and that makes us extremely enthusiastic about what we are doing. Being able to make a significant contribution at a social and societal level is a huge motivation,” said Peter Nieuwkerk, Founder and CEO at Gastronology.

A range of Dysphalicious meals. Photo via Gastronology.

Access to safe and nutritious meals

Dysphalicious meals are made from fresh, locally sourced vegetables and potatoes. Ingredients are ground into a smooth paste and shaped using food 3D printing.

The resulting dishes are designed to be visually recognizable and meet the IDDSI Level 4 standard, which ensures a consistency suitable for people with moderate dysphagia. According to the company, the aim is to provide an alternative to traditional puréed or gel-based meals, which often lack taste, smell, and visual appeal.

The current range includes eight plant-based items: cauliflower, broccoli, carrot, garden pea, haricot verts, sweet potato, potato, and beetroot. Gastronology plans to add meat-based options later in the year. According to 3DPrintMagazine, Nieuwkerk noted that many patients are limited to food that is functional but unappealing. Consequently, the Dutch company wants to make nutritious and appetizing options more widely available.

To support broader distribution, Gastronology intends to increase its production capacity from 700 kgs per day to 2,500 kgs per day over the coming years. The company’s goal is to make its meals accessible to more people affected by dysphagia, whether they are in clinical settings or living at home.

Exploring new directions in food 3D printing

As the food 3D printing landscape evolves, other developments including alternative proteins and novel production techniques have also been explored.

Recently, Austrian food technology company Revo Foods launched EL BLANCO, a 3D printed plant-based alternative to black cod made from mycoprotein and microalgae oils. Developed using a low-temperature extrusion process, the product mimics the flaky, tender texture of fish fillets while offering high fiber, Omega-3s, and all essential amino acids.

Compared to Revo’s previous salmon alternative, EL BLANCO is softer and less processed. Being produced at Revo’s The Taste Factory, it is now available across Europe through retailers like BILLA AG, gurkerl.at, knuspr.de, and Revo Foods’ online store, which ships to multiple countries.

Another novel approach was introduced by Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) researchers who developed a single-step food 3D printing method that simultaneously prints and cooks food using laser-induced graphene (LIG) infrared heating. Unlike traditional systems that require post-print cooking, this approach enhances precision, energy efficiency, and food safety.

Operating at just 14 watts, it maintains precise surface temperatures and minimizes bacterial growth. Tests on starch-based cookie dough showed improved structural consistency compared to oven-baked samples. Although still under development, this development holds potential for use in restaurants, bakeries, and healthcare settings requiring customized and hygienic food preparation.

