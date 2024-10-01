Frontier Bio’s lab-grown lung tissue – a new way for future transplants and respiratory treatments

Biotechnology research company Frontier Bio has reported progress in developing lab-grown lung tissue, achieved by integrating bioprinting with the natural self-organizing properties of stem cells.

Focusing on the creation of microscale lung tissue, this development could impact both treatments for respiratory diseases and future organ transplantation. Since animal models frequently struggle to replicate the complexity of human biology, trial results are often unreliable. As a result, the company’s lab-grown tissue presents an alternative that might better align with human physiological responses, potentially improving clinical trial success rates.

“There is an urgent need for more accurate models of lung tissue that allow us to test new therapeutics more effectively than with current methods,” said Victoria-Elisabeth Gruber, Head of Translational Research at Frontier Bio.

A lung tissue displays complex branching patterns. photo via Frontier Bio.

Frontier Bio’s novel medical approach

Along with specially designed biomaterials, Frontier Bio constructs the lung tissue by utilizing a mix of lung cells, including stem cells. Through the use of its bioprinting system, the cells are guided to naturally assemble themselves into complex structures that replicate the bronchioles and alveolar sacs, the main components of lung architecture.

One of the distinctive aspects of this approach lies in its use of stem cells’ natural capacity to differentiate and self-organize into essential lung structures, such as bronchioles, air sacs, and beating cilia, the tiny hair-like structures that aid in keeping the airways clear. The engineered tissue can produce mucus and surfactant, which reduces surface tension in fluids, closely replicating vital lung functions.

Frontier Bio’s lab-grown lung models are expected to enable the study of diseases like lung cancer, pulmonary fibrosis, COPD, and COVID-19, providing researchers with a tool to explore these conditions in new ways. With the global respiratory treatment market valued at $70 billion, this development could boost the creation of more effective therapies.

Beyond drug development, the technology holds promise for generating lung tissue for transplants, a crucial need in a country where over 34 million people face chronic lung diseases, says the company.

Offering new options for patients in need of critical treatment, Eric Bennett, CEO of Frontier Bio, noted that this development has the potential to shape the future of lung transplants. While seeking collaborations to further explore its medical and therapeutic applications, the company is also looking into how the technology can be adapted for use in other tissues and organs.

Breakthroughs in lung tissue development

While fully functional bioprinted lungs are still in the research and experimental stage, progress is being made in creating lung tissue models for drug testing and disease research.

Working with 3D Systems, biotechnology firm United Therapeutics unveiled a 3D printed human lung scaffold capable of gas exchange in animal models at the LIFE ITSELF conference. Developed using the Print to Perfusion process, this scaffold contains 44 trillion voxels and 4,000 km of capillaries, closely replicating the intricate structure of human lungs.

The next step for United Therapeutics is to cellularize the scaffold with a patient’s own stem cells, potentially eliminating the need for immunosuppression during transplantation. Human trials are expected in the coming years, offering a glimpse into the future of personalized, bioprinted lungs.

3D Systems state the goal as, “to establish an unlimited supply of human lungs, requiring no immunosuppression, allowing all patients with end-stage lung disease to receive transplants which will enable them to enjoy long and active lives.” In 2021 the program was expanded with an ambitious target of developing and demonstrating a further two human organs by 2025.

Human vasculature model created using 3D Systems’ Print to Perfusion process. Image via United Therapeutics.

In a similar development, Nottingham Trent University (NTU) researchers developed realistic 3D printed heart and lung models that mimic bleeding, beating, and breathing to aid in transplant training. By leveraging 3D scans of human hearts, these lifelike models simulate the tactile qualities of real organs, allowing medical professionals to safely practice surgeries and learn techniques.

Funded by the Freeman Heart and Lung Transplant Association (FHLTA), these models are already being used by British military and civilian hospitals to improve trauma care training. The affordability and reusability of these models make them a cost-effective alternative for hospitals and medical schools.

