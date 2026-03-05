From Six Weeks to Ten Hours: SPEE3D Is Closing the U.S. Army’s Forward Logistics Gap

When a critical component fails in a contested environment, standard U.S. Army logistics can take six to ten weeks to deliver a replacement, time a deployed unit cannot afford. At a Tennessee training range in February 2026, the University of Tennessee‘s Defense Development and Applied Research Center (DARC), the Tennessee Army National Guard, and DEVCOM Army Research Laboratory (ARL) proved a faster path is possible. Using SPEE3D‘s deployable cold spray metal additive manufacturing technology, the team produced a mission-critical vehicle part in under ten hours, delivered it by drone, and trained soldiers to run the entire process themselves.

The initiative was recognized at MILAM 2026 in Tampa, where DARC, the Tennessee Army National Guard, and DEVCOM ARL received the Expeditionary and Tactical 3D Printing Excellence Award. The award recognizes outstanding contributions to delivering advanced manufacturing solutions at the tactical edge, driving industry and government efforts to improve warfighter readiness.

“This allows our Soldiers and maintenance leaders to help shape the Army’s future of maintaining our critical combat systems when we are deployed and in harm’s way. If we can give our Soldiers the ability to build critical repair parts in a timely manner that will help improve combat power, enhance readiness, and reduce risk and our logistics footprint that could ultimately help save Soldiers’ lives,” said Army Lt. Col. Colby Tippens, Executive Officer, 278th ACR, and senior leader within the Tennessee Army National Guard.

MRAP armoured vehicle utilised for the Cold Spray Additive Manufacturing Demonstration with the SPEE3D Expeditionary Manufacturing Unit conducted by the Tennessee Army National Guard, DEVCOM ARL, and University of Tennessee (DARC). Photo via SPEED3D.

From Deadlined to Operational in Under Ten Hours

On the Tennessee training range, an armored combat support vehicle was pulled from service after a failed Battle Lock Handle rendered its door locking mechanism inoperable. Without the part, the crew could not safely return to base, a scenario that, across the U.S. Army, typically triggers a six-to-ten-week wait as replacement components travel from manufacturers through depots, airlifts, and convoys to reach forward units.

DARC, alongside the Tennessee Army National Guard and DEVCOM Army Research Laboratory, deployed SPEE3D’s cold spray metal additive manufacturing technology in a live mission scenario. Using the Expeditionary Manufacturing Unit, soldiers and engineers designed, printed, heat-treated, and machined a replacement Battle Lock Handle on-site in under ten hours.

To avoid routing the part through contested terrain by convoy, a drone carried it directly to the stranded vehicle, compressing what would have been a weeks-long logistics chain into a single operational day.

“Waiting weeks for a replacement part isn’t just a logistical delay, it’s a tactical vulnerability for the military,” said Byron Kennedy, CEO of SPEE3D. “Our technology is there to empower soldiers with true right-to-repair capabilities at the point of need. This demonstration is an example of how expeditionary manufacturing does not just fix vehicles but strengthens mission readiness and gets warfighters back in the fight safely and effectively.”

Original MRAP Battle Lock Handle component next to Cold Spray additively manufactured finished replacement and initial print variations using the (SPEE3D) Expeditionary Manufacturing Unit (EMU). Photo via SPEE3D.

The trial went beyond a single repair. The team also produced a generator exhaust cover supporting MEDEVAC equipment and mounting brackets for a friendly-fire prevention display, components that would traditionally require ordering entire assemblies at a high cost.

Building the Capability, Not Just the Part

The exercise doubled as a training opportunity. Soldiers with little prior experience in additive manufacturing were able to learn the process, operate the system, and produce functional parts within the trial’s timeframe.

Looking forward, the University of Tennessee will continue using its SPEE3D equipment to train military operators across a range of field scenarios, building independent production capability at the point of need. The university has also added a TitanSPEE3D system capable of producing large custom metal components that would otherwise require casting, expanding both research capacity and practical training options.

SPEE3D Expeditionary Manufacturing Unit (EMU). Photo via SPEE3D.

The Bottleneck Additive Manufacturing Is Built to Break

The logistics problem the SPEE3D demonstration addresses is not new, it is structural. When a critical part fails in a forward environment, the standard logistics chain routes it through manufacturers, depots, airlifts, and convoys before it reaches the unit that needs it. Every step adds time, cost, and exposure for the personnel waiting. The Tennessee exercise compressed that entire chain into a single operational day.

The push for on-site production is already underway across the force. U.S. Army units like the 173rd Airborne Brigade have already deployed mobile 3D printing labs to build and maintain first‑person‑view (FPV) drones on the frontline during exercises, producing mission hardware on demand and cutting costs and lead times compared to traditional procurement.

Outside Army‑specific programs, defense‑oriented additive systems are being developed explicitly for forward environments: modular and climate‑controlled 3D printing shelters like ForgeX enable units to fabricate replacement tools, parts, and unmanned aircraft systems where permanent facilities don’t exist. These efforts show a clear constraint: in contested environments, sustainment depends on producing parts on-site, not shipping them.

