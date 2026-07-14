Research

From Laser Control to Microstructure Design in Metal AM

The KU Leuven AM Institute logo reproduced entirely through in-process 3D local microstructural control, in the as-built state, shown under two optical contrast settings. Image via KU Leuven.
3D Printing Industry

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