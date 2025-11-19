From Cost Savings to New Materials: HP AM’s Latest Innovations at Formnext 2025

At Formnext 2025, HP Additive Manufacturing Solutions (HP AM) unveiled new technologies and partnerships aimed at accelerating industrial adoption of additive manufacturing (AM). Over the past decade, HP AM has steadily reduced the cost per part in its industrial-grade Multi Jet Fusion (MJF) portfolio, and now it is expanding materials, solutions, and ecosystem collaborations to make AM more scalable, efficient, and widely accessible.

HP’s booth at Formnext 2023. Photo by 3D Printing Industry.

Driving Down Costs, Boosting Efficiency in Industrial AM

HP AM continues to focus on lowering the total cost of ownership (TCO) for AM. Through a combination of new innovations and digital manufacturing initiatives, the company aims to reduce cost per part by up to 20%. “This focus on productivity and efficiency is part of HP’s broader commitment to transform the future of work, freeing up engineers and manufacturers to spend more time designing, creating, and innovating, rather than managing complexity,” HP stated.

Key advancements, including new material developments and optimized print recipes, are expected to accelerate production cycles, reduce costs, and enhance workflow efficiency for applications where cost is critical.

HP’s metal 3D printing portfolio. Photo via HP.

HP has also confirmed the general availability of HP 3D HR PA 11 Gen2, a sustainable, high-performance polymer for the MJF platform. Offering up to 80% powder reusability and up to 40% lower variable part costs, this material achieves the lowest carbon footprint of any MJF material to date, lowering TCO for high-volume production.

Additionally, the HP Additive Manufacturing Network (AMN) Program has been launched to support part providers globally. This data-driven framework rewards providers for performance, capabilities, and collaboration, promoting active participation and enabling them to maximize business growth.

Strengthening the Metal Jet Ecosystem for Aerospace, Energy, and Beyond

HP AM is growing its Metal Jet ecosystem through new material qualifications and strategic collaborations, opening new possibilities for engineers.

Continuum Powders and INDO-MIM Inc. have qualified OptiPowder Ni718 for use on the HP Metal Jet S100. This material achieves sintered components with over 98% density, consistent hardness (74–79 HR15N), and precise carbon control, making it suitable for aerospace, defense, and energy applications.

HP AM is also advancing OptiPowder M247LC, a low-carbon nickel-based superalloy, in partnership with Continuum Powders and TECNALIA. Designed for high-temperature applications requiring strength and corrosion resistance, it is ideal for aerospace and energy sectors. Once qualified, the framework will extend to additional high-performance nickel alloys, furthering binder jet technology as a scalable, production-ready solution.

Metal Binder Jet M247LC Example . Image via HP AM Solutions, Continuum Powders, and Tecnalia.

In another collaboration with GKN Powder Metallurgy, HP is expanding copper-based applications for components in cloud computing, electrification, and thermal management. By leveraging Metal Jet technology alongside GKN’s production capabilities, this initiative is projected to deliver millions in efficiency gains and operational savings for end-user data centers over the next five years.

Broadening Industrial Filament 3D Printing Solutions

HP AM is extending its industrial manufacturing portfolio into high-performance filament printing, enabling new applications across multiple sectors, including aerospace, medical, automotive, railway, oil and gas, and education.

This expansion allows customers to produce production-grade applications while lowering costs and accelerating time to market. Built on an open materials platform and supported by HP’s global service network, the HP Industrial Filament 3D Printer Solutions give manufacturers flexibility to experiment with a wide range of polymers while maintaining industrial-grade performance.

The first system, HP IF 600HT, a modular printer for high-temperature and engineered filaments, will be available in the first half of 2026. A second system, HP IF 1000 XL, designed for large-format production, is scheduled for release in the second half of 2026.

A facility fitted with Metal Jet S100 3D printers. Photo via HP.

HP AM and Würth Additive Group Simplify Supply Chains

HP AM and Würth Additive Group have partnered to integrate HP’s scalable, quality-assured manufacturing with Würth’s Digital Inventory Services (DIS) and logistics network. This collaboration allows manufacturers to replace physical stock with on-demand spare parts management worldwide.

“By embedding digital inventory directly into Würth’s logistics ecosystem, the integration ensures real-time availability and consistent part validation,” HP said. The partnership also introduces the 3MF Secure Content extension, enabling secure printing workflows directly to HP MJF printers. Together, the companies aim to reduce inventory costs, accelerate delivery, and build more resilient, sustainable supply chains.

3D printed part made with DF2+. Photo via Würth Additive Group.

Formnext 2025: Key Exhibitors and Innovations

Alongside HP AM, several companies will showcase advances across the AM ecosystem at Formnext 2025.

Shenzhen-based 3D printer manufacturer ELEGOO is presenting its expanding 3D printing ecosystem, featuring the international debuts of the Centauri Carbon 2 and Jupiter 2, along with the ELEGOO Matrix app, Nexprint platform, and Fiber-Reinforced Filament Series—offering solutions for creators, engineers, and industrial users alike

Stratasys is also showcasing its latest industrial solutions at Formnext 2025. Under the theme “Get Serious About Additive,” the company’s exhibit will highlight how manufacturers are leveraging 3D printing to accelerate development cycles, cut lead times, and improve production flexibility across aerospace, automotive, medical, and industrial applications.

In addition, Interspectral, a specialist in advanced analytics and 3D visualization for metal AM, is introducing new products designed to optimize workflow, quality control, and process monitoring. Live demonstrations of AM Explorer, featuring in-situ monitoring with real build data, will highlight how AI and data fusion enhance process stability.

