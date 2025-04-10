From Cars to Prosthetics: HP Showcases Expansive 3D Printing Ecosystem at RAPID + TCT



At this year’s RAPID + TCT 2025 event in Detroit (April 8–10), multinational printing firm HP showcased updates across its additive manufacturing portfolio, reinforcing its commitment to improving the efficiency, sustainability, and accessibility of industrial 3D printing. These announcements span materials, software, and application-driven case studies across key sectors, including automotive, electronics, healthcare, and metal part production.

HP blueflite’s drone. Photo via HP.

Blazin Rodz Collaboration Showcases Automotive Applications

In partnership with U.S. custom car builder Blazin Rodz, HP AM Solutions demonstrated how additive manufacturing supports automotive design and engineering. A custom vehicle featured at HP’s booth included over 75 components produced using HP’s Multi Jet Fusion (MJF) technology, incorporating parts developed with HP’s AI-based Text-to-3D tool. The vehicle—recipient of SEMA 2024’s Best Engineered Vehicle award—exemplifies how 3D printing enables complex geometries, faster iterations, and agile production for custom and low-volume builds.

“The gap between automotive OEM and aftermarket is closing, and Blazin Rodz is honored to partner with the team at HP, who are just as passionate and dedicated to leading the charge. This collaboration shows there are no limits when it comes to leveraging CAD design and 3D printing to build high-performance custom vehicles faster and better,” said Riccardo Salatino, Partner and Master Builder at Blazin Rodz.

Blazin Rodz Collaboration with HP. Photo via HP.

Eaton Develops Lock-On Safety Device Using MJF

U.S.-based power management company Eaton unveiled its Circuit Protector Lock-On Device for Compact Circuit Protector Disconnect Switches up to 60 amps. Designed to ensure critical circuits (e.g., fire alarm systems) stay in the “on” position, the component was produced by Eaton’s Bussmann Division using HP’s Multi Jet Fusion and Nylon PA12. The team manufactured 300 units in under two weeks, achieving reductions in both time and cost versus traditional methods.

HP and Evonik Release Flame-Retardant PA 12

In partnership with German specialty chemicals leader Evonik, HP has launched the HP 3D High Reusability PA 12 FR, a halogen-free flame-retardant material that has achieved UL94 V0 certification at 2.5mm. This advanced material supports up to 60% reuse and has already resulted in a 20% reduction in total costs and a 10% decrease in carbon emissions for HP’s internal operations. According to a recent press release, HP 3D HR PA 12 FR outperforms other solutions by providing superior flammability resistance, exceptional strength, and a smoother surface finish—now offering even greater economic and environmental advantages.

Endeavor 3D, a U.S.-based additive manufacturing service provider, became one of the first contract manufacturers in North America to offer HP 3D High Reusability PA 12 Flame Retardant (FR) material. “By adding HP 3D HR PA 12 Flame Retardant to our portfolio, Endeavor 3D continues to lead the way in providing manufacturers with quality production-grade additive manufacturing solutions that challenge conventional performance and cost expectations,” said Phil Arnold, CEO of Endeavor 3D.

HP Showcases AI-Powered Text-to-3D Tool

HP’s new AI-powered Text-to-3D tool is also on display. It generates printable 3D models from written prompts and includes surface customization options, aiming to make 3D design more accessible for users without CAD or engineering experience.

HP Showcases AI-Powered Text-to-3D Tool. Photo via HP.

Veteran Receives Personalized 3D Printed Prosthetic Socket

A collaborative effort between US healthcare provider VA Puget Sound Health Care System, HP, US consulting firm Red Duke Strategies, and Bristol-based software specialist Radii Devices resulted in a personalized 3D printed prosthetic socket. The device was manufactured with HP’s AM technology and finished with dyeing and vapor smoothing for improved comfort and aesthetics.

INDO-MIM Expands Metal Jet Capacity with HP

Indian precision manufacturing leader INDO-MIM, known for its expertise in Metal Injection Molding (MIM), is also expanding its use of HP’s Metal Jet S100 platform. After adopting the system in early 2024, the company plans to add five more units to scale up its metal binder jetting capacity. INDO-MIM is also progressing with new material qualifications, including M2 Steel and IN 718, for high-demand industrial applications.

HP Participates in Key RAPID + TCT 2025 Sessions

HP has already participated in several panel discussions, including How Blazin Rodz and HP 3D Are Redefining the Future of Automotive Design & Engineering session at 11:30 AM on the Tech Hub Stage, followed by the Introduction to HP’s Flame-Retardant Material session at 2:30 PM in the Conference Session.

Looking ahead, HP will participate in the Executive Perspectives Program: The State of Additive Manufacturing session on April 10 at 8:30 AM at the SME Mainstage, followed by the Rethinking Eyewear: How AM Solves Hidden Waste in Conventional Production session at 10:00 AM. Finally, HP will also present on the Lower Costs, Lower Impact: Smarter Production with HP Multi Jet Fusion on April 10 at 11:30 AM.

Past Collaborations and Innovations by HP

At Formnext 2024, HP unveiled a series of advancements in both polymer and metal additive manufacturing, reinforcing its mission to enhance cost efficiency, scalability, and accessibility across the AM landscape. Among the highlights was the HP Build Optimizer, which leverages advanced nesting algorithms to optimize part placement in Multi Jet Fusion (MJF) builds.

“As an early customer, Forecast 3D expects a 20% reduction in total build costs and a 21% improvement in printer utilization thanks to the Build Optimizer’s ability to increase packing density and parts per build,” said Ken Burns, VP of Commercial at Forecast 3D.

In 2022, HP introduced new configurations for its Metal Jet S100 platform, designed to meet a wide range of production needs. Set to launch in 2025, these configurations aim to lower the barrier to entry for research institutions, OEMs, national labs, and startups looking to scale their metal binder jetting capabilities.

Featured image shows HP blueflite’s drone. Photo via: HP