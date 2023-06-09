Free release of 3D Printing and ChatGPT integration from Authentise

Authentise, a workflow management software specialist, has launched a new free feature that brings ChapGPT capabilities to the 3D printing industry.

The data-driven engineering and manufacturing workflow solutions company has introduced a new artificial intelligence tool that enables users to query the greatest repository of additive manufacturing knowledge using common language.

“AI is evolving at an incredible pace and it’s time for the additive community to see how it can benefit. Authentise has always focused on integrating the world’s best algorithms into its workflows, and we’re delighted to be the first to teach Large Language Models decades worth of additive knowledge,” says Andre Wegner, CEO, Authentise.

Authentise ChatGPT. Image via Authentise.

After signing up for the 3D GPT service, free access to 12,000+ standards and journal articles on additive manufacturing.

Users of 3DGPT are able to ask any question, from the more general to the more specific, such as “What additive technologies can I use to 3D print concrete?” or “How do I reduce the likelihood of defects when working with Stainless Steel in powder bed fusion?” and receive insightful responses that are based on extensive industry knowledge. The solutions draw on the general knowledge that underpins OpenAI’s ChatGPT as well as the knowledge found in the standards and journal papers. The application has a unique feature that allows users to scrutinize 3DGPT’s responses by providing references to its more technical responses.

The program was supported by Innovate UK via the SAMRCD project.

Wegner added, “Personally, I’ve been continually astounded by the know-how in the industry. It’s a pleasure to help make that more accessible, but it’s clearly just the start. There are many ways we think that this tool might be useful inside our product portfolio – whether it’s to help create reliable and efficient workflows or make RFQ’s with many standards references more penetrable. Before that – we, Authentise as well as partners such as ASTM, naturally need to understand the technology’s opportunities and limits; we know that GPT algorithms sometimes hallucinate, for instance. Releasing this at TCT360, an event which epitomizes knowledge sharing, will help us understand how people will and want to use 3D GPT.”

