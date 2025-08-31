Foundation Alloy Introduces Molyclast, a New Line of Molybdenum Alloys

Foundation Alloy, an MIT spinout, has announced Molyclast, a new line of molybdenum alloys developed through its proprietary MetalsFIRST technology.

According to the company, Molyclast alloys feature grains 100 times finer than existing alternatives and isotropic properties. The MetalsFIRST approach is described as eliminating extensive post-processing, hazardous hydrogen gas, and contamination risks found in conventional molybdenum manufacturing. Foundation Alloy states that Molyclast parts can be produced more quickly and at lower cost, with strength increases of up to 60% compared to similar products, while remaining compatible with advanced manufacturing methods such as 3D printing.

“With Molyclast, we’re introducing a new state-of-the-art for refractory alloys, which have long been considered the next frontier for engineering metals,” said Foundation Alloy CEO Jake Guglin. “It’s a testament to the power of our team and MetalsFIRST technology that in a year we went from first demonstration to launch – and this is just the start.”

MC700, the first alloy in the Molyclast family. Photo via Foundation Alloy.

Advancing Metal Applications

Molybdenum alloys are commonly used in aerospace, defense, energy, and industrial applications due to their strength, thermal and electrical performance, and resistance to extreme conditions. The company positions Molyclast as an advancement on these materials, combining enhanced properties with simplified processing. Production is currently based in the U.S., which Foundation Alloy highlights as contributing to domestic manufacturing capacity.

Molyclast is the first of several alloy classes the company plans to release using the MetalsFIRST platform, which integrates powder metallurgy and sintering techniques. Foundation Alloy notes that this approach is intended to reduce development and production limitations seen in legacy metals manufacturing.

Foundation Alloy custom parts made using Molyclast alloys. Photo via Foundation Alloy.

The company reports that it is currently collaborating with select partners. Interested organizations can contact the company for samples, delivery timelines, and discussions on potential projects.

Advances in 3D Printing Metals

Foundation Alloy’s Molyclast alloys exemplify a broader trend in additive manufacturing: developing high-performance metals specifically engineered for 3D printing. These efforts aim to overcome traditional limitations in processing, post-production, and material performance.

In August, NASA’s Glenn Research Center unveiled the GRX-810 alloy, a nickel-cobalt-chromium blend strengthened with a ceramic oxide coating. Designed for spacecraft applications, it addresses challenges in producing materials that withstand extreme temperatures while remaining cost-effective.

Elsewhere, researchers from Melbourne’s RMIT University developed a new titanium alloy that is nearly one-third cheaper to 3D print than standard Ti-6Al-4V. The team outlined their methodology in a recent Nature Communications study titled “Compositional criteria to predict columnar to equiaxed transitions in metal additive manufacturing.”

This paper presents a time- and cost-effective approach to selecting alloying elements, aimed at optimizing metal additive manufacturing. It provides a framework for predicting the grain structure of 3D printed metallic alloys, allowing engineers to achieve performance improvements and cost savings.

