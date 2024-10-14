Fortius Metals Raises $2 Million to Boost Metal 3D Printing in Aerospace and Defense

Fortius Metals, a Colorado-based startup specializing in metal 3D printing, has raised an additional $2 million in seed funding, bringing its total for the round to $5 million. The new investment includes strategic participation from Finindus, a Belgium-based venture capital firm funded by steel giant ArcelorMittal and the Flemish Region, after receiving clearance from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS). Previous investors 412 Venture Fund, AM Ventures, and M7 Holdings also contributed to the round.

Fortius collaborates with major organizations such as the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, NASA, and several defense contractors and commercial space enterprises. By offering robotic welding process expertise and proprietary predictive toolpaths, the company enables precise fabrication of complex designs that were previously impractical due to material limitations.

Addressing user pain points in wire-based additive manufacturing, the startup is developing proprietary aluminum welding wires designed to eliminate “hot cracking,” a common problem that compromises the integrity of 3D printed metal parts. “This investment accelerates the introduction of our 6061-RAM2 and 7075-RAM2 aluminum welding wires, which solve traditional hot cracking problems,” said Jeff Lints, CEO of Fortius Metals. “We enable customers to 3D print designs that were previously impossible using our robotic welding process expertise.”

The organization plans to launch additional wire alloys with advanced properties in 2025, including IN625-RAM, 316L-RAM, and 5183-RAM. These new materials promise up to twice the strength of current commercial solutions, offering significant advantages in design performance, product quality, and weight reduction for aerospace and defense applications.

Finindus participation signals a strategic alignment with Fortius Metals’ mission to revolutionize metal 3D printing. “Fortius Metals is pushing the boundaries of wire-based additive manufacturing with their unique materials and process expertise,” commented Roel Callebaut, Senior Investment Manager at Finindus. “We are excited to support their mission to produce large and complex parts without compromising material performance.”

Fortius Metals aluminum welding wire spool for advanced metal 3D printing applications. Photo via Fortius Metals.

ArcelorMittal, the world’s leading steel producer and a key backer of Finindus, has been actively expanding its presence in the additive manufacturing sector. In Michael Petch’s interview, Colin Hautz, CEO of ArcelorMittal Powders, discussed the company’s strategy to introduce ArcelorMittal metal 3D printing powder. The firm is set to launch an industrial-scale inert gas atomizer in Avilés, Spain, capable of producing 1,000 tonnes of steel powder annually under the AdamIQ brand. The company aims to leverage its metallurgical expertise to support sectors like automotive and aerospace, recognizing additive manufacturing as a growing industry with significant potential.

Elsewhere, Veeco, a manufacturer in the semiconductor industry, acquired the NXG XII 600 system from Nikon SLM Solutions to incorporate advanced additive manufacturing technologies into its production processes. The acquisition allows Veeco to produce complex geometries for high-performance semiconductor components, improving precision and efficiency. “By leveraging the capabilities of the NXG XII 600, Veeco will advance semiconductor manufacturing,” said Ahmed El Desouky, Director of Additive Manufacturing at Veeco.

ArcelorMittal enters the additive manufacturing industry as a steel powder supplier. Image via ArcelorMittal.

