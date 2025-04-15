Fortissimo closes its $120M investment with Stratasys, now has a board seat

3D printer OEM Stratasys has closed a $120 million strategic investment from Israeli private equity firm Fortissimo Capital, following Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) approval.

First announced in February 2025, the deal involves the direct purchase of 11,650,485 newly issued ordinary shares at $10.30 each, bringing Fortissimo’s total stake from 1.5% to approximately 15.5%. This makes Fortissimo the largest shareholder of Stratasys, surpassing Israeli 3D printer manufacturer Nano Dimension, which held a 14.1% stake as of January 2024.

The transaction also led to changes on the company’s board. Fortissimo’s Founding and Managing Partner Yuval Cohen has officially joined the Stratasys Board of Directors (BoD), replacing Dr. Yoav Zeif, who voluntarily stepped down. Cohen brings over three decades of experience supporting technology and industrial companies through growth-focused strategies.



Dov Ofer, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Stratasys, stated, “I would like to congratulate Yuval on joining the Board of Directors. His rich business experience will bring great value to the company as it continues its path as a global leader in the field of 3D printing.”

The equity agreement includes an 18-month lock-up and standard standstill provisions. Fortissimo has the right to increase its stake to 24.99%, with voting rights capped at 20%. It may also launch a tender offer, subject to a non-binding advisory vote by unaffiliated shareholders, that could take its ownership up to 35%. However, no intent to pursue changes in management or company structure has been expressed.

Stratasys’ Headquarters in Rehovot, Isreal. Photo via Stratasys.

Fortissimo takes lead amid shifting investor landscape

Fortissimo’s expanded position comes after a turbulent chapter in Stratasys’ recent history. Throughout 2023, the company faced multiple acquisition attempts from the Israeli manufacturer, after Nano Dimension had acquired a 12.12% stake in 2022.

These proposals were firmly rejected by Stratasys’ board and management, who cited misalignment with shareholder interests and long-term strategic goals. Nano Dimension’s campaign spurred a wave of investor scrutiny and sparked broader questions about Stratasys’ future direction and ownership structure.

In that context, the private equity firm’s investment, accompanied by board representation and governed by structured shareholder agreements, signals a more formalized and engaged approach to participating in Stratasys’ future, without the confrontational overtones of past acquisition efforts.

Meanwhile, Stratasys continued to attract interest from other large shareholders. US Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) filings published in February 2024 revealed that Rubric Capital Management LP held a 6.15% stake, Neuberger Berman Group LLC and its affiliate Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC held 5.61% and 5.43%, respectively, and Israeli holding company Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a 5.26% stake across several subsidiaries.

US billionaire investor Farhad “Fred” Ebrahimi, who also holds a significant stake in Desktop Metal, disclosed a 5.1% stake in Stratasys alongside 592,500 PUT options in late 2023. Despite being labeled an activist investor, his SEC filing specified no current plans to alter the company’s leadership or structure.

With Fortissimo now holding the largest individual stake and a board seat, Stratasys moves forward with renewed backing and a focus on scaling its polymer 3D printing technologies across aerospace, healthcare, automotive, and consumer markets.

Stratasys booth at RAPID + TCT 2025, featuring the CALLUM SKYE electric vehicle. Photo via CALLUM.

Investment in the 3D printing sector

Investor sentiment in 3D printing has shifted toward financially disciplined, application-driven companies, favoring measurable impact over speculative growth.

Recently, it was announced that high-speed SLA 3D printer manufacturer Axtra3D experienced its best quarter performance yet, with growth in both unit placements and revenue.

Frank Herzog, Founder of Concept Laser and investor via HZG Group, highlighted the company’s Q1 performance as evidence of steady growth and strong market fit, attributing it to the company’s technical focus, customer-centric approach, and seasoned team. He emphasized that Axtra3D remains one of HZG’s most rewarding investments.

A little while ago, Florida-based AM firm Sintavia secured a $10 million subordinated debt investment from the Stifel North Atlantic AM-Forward Fund. Provided through the Small Business Investment Company (SBIC) program, the funding aims to enhance Sintavia’s aerospace-focused 3D printing operations. The capital will support both the refinancing of existing equipment loans and the company’s overall working capital needs.

