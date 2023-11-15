Formnext: Photos from Rave Til AM 2023

Since 2017, the Rave Til AM opening party at Formnext has become a regular fixture of the Frankfurt event, with some even organizing their week around the lively night.

For Formnext 2023, Rave Til AM was bigger and better than ever. Operating under the banner “One Industry under a Groove,” the Funktion-One powered networking dance party brought together EOS, HP, Siemens, BASF Forward AM, AM Ventures, DyeMansion, and 3D Printing Industry in the DJ booth, and as co-hosts of this year’s event.

DyeMansion, AM Ventures, HP, BASF AM FORWARD, EOS, Siemens, and 3D Printing Industry in the Rave Til AM 2023 DJ Booth at Formnext 2023.

Guests enjoyed the new location in Hall 12.0, two open bars, the return of the photo wall, a selection of culinary delights via the food trucks, table football, and the aforementioned music delivered by DJs who kept the party running until the small hours.

Highlights for me included juggling working the midnight bar shift and introducing associates with complementary businesses to each other on the dance floor, seeing so many familiar people, and the surprised faces of those encountering the party for the first time.

Did you enjoy the party? Perhaps you’ll spot yourself in the Rave Til AM 2023 photos below.

You can share your own photos from the night with us on social media: #RaveTilAM

