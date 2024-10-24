Formnext Frankfurt 2024: all the new 3D printers and launches

Early news from Formnext 2024 indicates that many new 3D printers and the latest additive manufacturing technology will be announced at next month’s Frankfurt trade show. If you have your Formnext tickets and hotel booked, then bookmark this page. We’ll be updating it with more 3D printing news.

New 3D printers from ARBURG, and Renishaw

Global engineering firm Renishaw is launching a new addition to its RenAM 500 series metal AM systems at Hall 11.0, Booth C11. Equipped with advanced laser technology and intelligent process monitoring, the system ensures precise control throughout the AM process, delivering consistently high-quality parts.

Designed to attract new users, it offers a lower initial investment without compromising part quality. Featuring high-powered lasers that simultaneously access the entire powder bed, the system boosts build rates and productivity.

With the integration of TEMPUS technology, these lasers can fire as the recoater moves, reducing build times by up to 50% and saving nine seconds per layer. Existing RenAM 500 users can upgrade to TEMPUS for improved performance. Renishaw will host live demonstrations during the event, with opportunities for personal meetings.

Renishaw’s team. Photo via Renishaw.

German 3D printer and injection molding systems manufacturer ARBURGadditive is set to premiere the Freeformer 550-3X, equipped with the Gestica production assistant, which seamlessly guides users through production tasks. Additionally, the TiQ 8 filament 3D printer from innovatiQ will be on display, showcasing its capability to process high-temperature materials like PEKK, while the LiQ 5 will demonstrate its innovative work in printing liquid silicone rubber (LSR) with support material for the first time.

In Hall 12.1, Stand D79, ARBURGadditive will also highlight diverse applications, from medical knee implants and LSR components to on-demand 3D printed grippers. Building on its Arburg Plastic Freeforming (APF) technology, the company will introduce new materials, including Ultem 9085 and TR 90, expanding its AM portfolio.

At the tradeshow, ARBURGadditive will also spotlight its involvement in the “Seestern” project, which focuses on combining StarJet technology with the Freeformer system to enable the additive manufacturing of multi-material components, such as hybrid sensors. This initiative aims to reduce costs and material use in structural electronics, offering significant advantages to industries like electronics.

Simon Leitl, Director Development APF at ARBURGadditive, said, “One major advantage is that we can draw on a wealth of expertise and exploit synergies with the world of injection molding, for example in the areas of control systems, automation, turnkey solutions, and digitalization. At Formnext 2024, we will be presenting many application examples of how to do this that will deliver real added value.”

Nano Dimension’s key innovations

Electronics 3D printer manufacturer Nano Dimension will showcase several new developments at Hall 11, Stand D22, focusing on both software and materials as part of its expanding AM and Micro-AM portfolio. Highlighting the event is the updated Fabrica micro 3D printer software, version 3.2.0, which boosts print speeds by up to 70% for R&D and prototyping while streamlining workflow.

Another notable debut is Ataru, a new resin designed for Digital Light Processing (DLP) 3D printers that offers superior thermo-mechanical and dielectric properties, ideal for demanding sectors like electronics, aerospace, and automotive. Additionally, the company will be demonstrating the Admatec series’ ability to 3D print complex technical ceramics, addressing industrial manufacturing needs. Nano Dimension will also present various customer applications across medical devices, tooling, and more.

Ataru’s distinctive low-loss dielectric properties ensures superior performance in radiofrequency applications. Image via Nano Dimension.

Creaform showcasing novel 3D scanning technology

3D measurement system manufacturer Creaform will display its advanced 3D scanning technologies at Hall 12.1, Booth F79. Showcasing models like the HandySCAN 3D|SILVER, BLACK, MAX Series, Go!SCAN 3D, and Peel 3D, Creaform will demonstrate how these portable scanners streamline workflows in industries such as aerospace, automotive, and consumer products.

From reverse engineering and product development to additive manufacturing, the scanners offer fast, accurate data capture. Powered by the VXelements software, these tools ensure high-quality results, improving part precision and production efficiency.

Fyous to display its PolyMorphic 28K molding system

Sheffield-based manufacturing startup Fyous will debut its PolyMorphic 28k, a novel high-speed mold-making system, at the tradeshow. Featuring a pin tool with 28,000 pins, it creates custom molds in around 20 minutes, operating 14 times faster than traditional 3D printing for comparable parts.

Offering 0.1mm precision and capable of withstanding six tonnes of pressure, it supports applications like vacuum forming, composite layup, and polyurethane molding. By using a 3D CAD model to adjust mold designs, there’s no need for mold storage, reducing costs and waste, according to Josh Shires, Co-Founder of Fyous. Demonstrations of the PolyMorphic 28k will take place at Stand 11.1, E48 from November 19-22, 2024.

Fyous’ PolyMorphic molding technology facilitates faster mold creation. Image via Fyous.

Featured image shows Formnext at Messe Frankfurt. Photo by Michael Petch.